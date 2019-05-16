Steam Sale Strategies: When and How to Get the Best PC Game Discounts

Credit: Shutterstock

There's no question that building a gaming PC is often more expensive than buying a console. That's especially true for people seeking relatively future-proof hardware that can push a respectable number of frames per second without making games look like they're from the late '90s. But that upfront cost is offset by lower-priced games, especially when Valve's running one of its seasonal Steam sales.

Publishers typically offer steep discounts as part of those sales. It's not uncommon to find relatively new titles at a slight discount, and older games are practically given away, especially when bundled with a bunch of their geriatric counterparts. The problem is figuring out when Valve plans to run these sales, especially since they aren't announced ahead of time.

When Are There Steam Sales?

These seasonal promotions are (fittingly) called the Steam Spring Sale, Steam Summer Sale, Steam Autumn Sale and Steam Winter Sale. Valve also tends to run a Steam Halloween Sale. The Autumn Sale doubles as the company's Black Friday celebration.

These sales don't start on the same date each year, but they're still fairly predictable. We can generally count on the sales to start around:

Steam Spring Sale: Late May

Steam Summer Sale: Late June

Steam Autumn Sale: Late November

Steam Winter Sale: Late December