Cooler Master's Sneaker Gaming PC Sells For $3,799

If you're a shoe collector or just a huge fan of sneakers, you'll love Cooler Master's new Sneaker X pre-built gaming PC. The system mimics the exact look of an authentic sneaker but doesn't sacrifice its visuals for performance, coming with a full-blown i7-13700K and an RTX 4070 Ti graphics card. The only drawback of the system is its high price, coming in at a whopping $3,799.99 via Wario64.

Cooler Master's sneaker case is anything but ordinary; the case has all the visual queues of a giant sneaker doused in red and white. Inside is a mini ITX chassis, equipped with a mini-ITX motherboard, Core i7-13700K CPU, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, 32GB of DDR5 memory, 2TB of NVMe storage, and an 850W SFX power supply. Topping it all off is a massive 360mm AIO liquid cooler cooling the i7-13700K that sits at the bottom of the case, wholly hidden from prying eyes.

For ventilation, the shoe has perforated outline side panels and one sizeable RGB-illuminated intake fan on the side (which appears to be 120 mm in diameter). There are two cut-outs on the shoe's top and front, exposing the case's insides. To the rear (where your foot would slide if it were an actual shoe), a giant cut-out gives way to the large RTX 4070 Ti graphics card inside. The front cut-out is more obstructive but looks at the system's power supply, RGB-illuminated DDR5 RAM, and rear motherboard tray.

Like other standard mini-ITX solutions, the Cooler Master's Sneaker case uses a dual-chamber design to fit all the components inside the shoe comfortably. The left chamber includes the motherboard area, featuring the CPU, RAM, motherboard, M.2 slots, and AIO pump/base, while the right chamber houses the graphics card.

Cooler Master's Sneaker X system costs $3,799 at this time. But, if that's too expensive, Cooler Master also offers a GeForce RTX 4070 variant for $3,499, featuring the exact CPU, RAM, and storage solution. However, if you want to buy either of the two, you'll have to be quick since both units regularly go out of stock, at least on Amazon.