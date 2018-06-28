Microsoft Pulls Sets From Windows Insider Builds

An example of Sets in Windows 10. Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is pulling its feature for tabbed applications, Sets, from its latest Windows 10 Insider Program build, 11704. Windows Insider head Dona Sarkar announced the move in a blog post revealing the new preview build.



"We continue to receive valuable feedback from you as we develop this feature helping to ensure we deliver the best possible experience once it’s ready for release," Sarkar wrote this week. "Starting with this build, we’re taking Sets offline to continue making it great. Based on your feedback, some of the things we’re focusing on include improvements to the visual design and continuing to better integrate Office and Microsoft Edge into Sets to enhance workflow. If you have been testing Sets, you will no longer see it as of today’s build, however, Sets will return in a future WIP flight. Thanks again for your feedback."

The tabbed apps had been available in test builds for some Windows Insiders previously, and Microsoft showed off the feature to developers at its Microsoft Build conference in Seattle earlier this year.

Sources told The Verge that Sets won't ship with the next big Windows 10 update, Redstone 5, later this year. At Build, Microsoft was careful not to drop a release date, simply saying instead that the feature will be available when it's ready.

Beyond the removal of Sets, build 17704 goes big on the Edge browser, adding some Fluent Design tweaks and controls for autoplaying media. There are also updates to Skype and a new "diagnostic data viewer" to see what information is available to Microsoft from your Windows device. You can read the full feature list on the Windows Blog.