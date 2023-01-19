Microsoft Will End Sale of Windows 10 Licenses to Consumers This Month

Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system has been available on the retail market for over seven years and was superseded by Windows 11 in October 2021. However, despite its age, Windows 10 remains the most popular version of Windows, with a global market share of 67.95% in December 2022 compared to 16.97% for Windows 11, according to StatCounter.
But it now looks like Microsoft is ready to put the brakes on issuing new Windows 10 licenses to everyday consumers. Microsoft's official product pages for Windows 10 Home (opens in new tab) and Windows 10 Pro (opens in new tab) now include the following disclaimer:
January 31, 2023 will be the last day this Windows 10 download is offered for sale. Windows 10 will remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware, and other malware until October 14, 2025.
So, if you want to download the software directly from Microsoft, you only have a few weeks before the company pulls the plug. Microsoft currently offers Windows 10 Home as a direct download for $139, while Windows 10 Pro will set you back $199.
But remember, this only pertains to Windows 10 downloads bought directly from Microsoft by general consumers. Moreover, we don't know what kind of backroom deals Microsoft has with its vast army of OEM PC partners, so it's entirely possible that they might still be able to purchase Windows 10 licenses for the foreseeable future.
Although Microsoft is ending consumer sales of Windows 10 via its web store, there are still plenty of other avenues to download the operating system or purchase it on DVD. For example, Amazon offers the OEM version of Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro on DVD for $109.99 (opens in new tab) and $146.99 (opens in new tab), respectively. Alternatively, online sites like Kinguin offer Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro product keys for well under $30, which is an excellent avenue for DIYers looking to save a few bucks when building a new system.
It's pretty clear why Microsoft is on track to sunset sales of Windows 10; it wants to push as many people over to its current Windows 11 operating system as quickly as possible. Microsoft will end Windows 10 support on October 14, 2025, which means no more security or antivirus/malware protection. Not surprisingly, Microsoft would prefer that customers not wait that long and make the free upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 sooner rather than later.
my advice is to get a grip on reality and learn when things are out of your control. This is out of your control. Take action and use a different OS and stop complaining about things out of your control
The key to life is adaptability. Evolution teaches us, adapt, or die.
I dread the day I can't update it any more. This will force many people over to other systems.
I can swap out the motherboard, CPU, and memory. But what e waste.
I'll also have to reformat my other sons 3900x as secure boot isn't on. That's an Uber pain in the tail.
Microsoft can stop sales and updates of Windows 10 until there is only 11? Yes, they can, it's out of our control. Can we stay on 10 because 11 is half-functional, making the OS share low enough for Microsoft to notice and change course? Yes, we can, and that is in our control.
Windows 8 eventually became usable, but 7 was still better, more stable and people mostly refused to upgrade until 10 became good enough. 11 may eventually become usable, but I think people will keep on 10 until 11 gets good or 12 comes out.
I tried to upgrade to W11 so many times, and every time I end up rolling back to W10, mostly for the poor performance I get in W11.
Windows 10 is just noticeably snappier than Windows 11, but I'm sure over the time it'll match W10. However, right now it's basically unnecessary to upgrade.
Microsoft considers you their bread and butter. Just fall in line and consume their bs without incident. It’s people like you that allows businesses to make anti-consumer moves in their respective industry. “Just use a new OS” Maybe I can’t, ever thought of that? Maybe the software I use is only on windows and there aren’t equivalents? Think before you speak…
I respectfully disagree with @The Historical Fidelity , and agree with @salgado18
If we're going to use W10 for the next 10 years, then we are taking a huge risk in terms of the security flaws that'll ruddle the whole operating system over the years as it stops getting patches for the never-ending war of cybersecurity, and not to forget the compatibility of the many features that come, and software developers will adapt and require your OS to support it. It's a collaborative thing between software and hardware. For every person out there, there has to be a level of adaptability to make use of the technology you have in the best possible way and keep your device and your data safe. It's not all that bad with W11, and over the time it'll get much better than W10. I know, wheather you upgrade or not, it is your decision, taking in mind your hardware, your data, and your ability to keep up with the latest and adapt. But if you don't adapt, then you are left behind, not now, but in the next 10 years in case you stuck with W10. As for now, Windows 10 is still perfectly fine for at least 5 years.
