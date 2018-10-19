Microsoft Tests Letting Users Delete More Default Windows 10 Apps

Credit: Microsoft

For many, the worst part about setting up Windows 10 is dealing with all the default apps. There are obvious irritants, like Microsoft's insistence on pre-installing Minecraft and Candy Crush, but even the less intrusive programs can frustrate people who don't like dealing with cruft. Luckily, it seems Microsoft is aware of the issue, since the latest sneak peek at its next major Windows 10 update lets people delete more pre-installed apps.

Microsoft released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18262 to Fast ring and Skip Ahead members of the Windows Insider Program on Wednesday. Besides the usual bug fixes, performance improvements and fixing known issues, this build expands the list of apps people can delete from the Start menu. Current versions of Windows 10, including the Windows 10 October 2018 Update that kinda, sorta debuted this month, can delete these apps:

Microsoft Solitaire Collection

My Office

OneNote

Print 3D

Skype

Tips

Weather

Preview Build 18262 adds these apps to the list:

3D Viewer (previously called Mixed Reality Viewer)

Calculator

Calendar

Groove Music

Mail

Movies & TV

Paint 3D

Snip & Sketch

Sticky Notes

Voice Recorder

The new build also adds a new feature to Task Manager that makes it easier to determine if a running program is compatible with DPI Awareness. A tag introduced with the Anniversary Update that lets developers "specify a fallback behavior for the process-wide default DPI awareness mode or context." This information will be available in the Details page in Task Manager under the DPI Awareness column.

Preview Build 18262 also introduces better troubleshooting utilities, improvements to Narrator and bug fixes for issues discovered in previous builds. It does have some problems of its own, though, including the Settings app crashing when certain actions are invoked and the ability to switch audio outputs via the Taskbar not working. None of the issues seem like obvious deal breakers, but remember that more are likely to be discovered.