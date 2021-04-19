Latest Windows 10 Update Causes Frame Rates to Plummet and BSODs

A recent Microsoft update for Windows 10 appears to be wreaking havoc on some computers since its release several days ago. Update KB5001330 for builds 2004 and 20H1 and update KB5001337 for builds 1909 and 1903 are causing serious issues, from annoying frame rate bugs all the way to BSODs, as spotted by ComputerBase.

The issues don't end there, apparently. For some people, the gaming-related issues vary wildly: some users experience unstable FPS with v-sync enabled and when sharing a screen on discord. For others, the issues are completely game-dependent.

Additionally, there have been numerous reports of other issues that aren't related to gaming, like DNS issues and boot-looping. For some, the update won't even install and will stay stuck at a certain percentage while installing.

Probably one of the worst issues related to this update is a nasty old bug that can potentially delete user files. Windows Latest reported a few days ago that the 'temporary user bug' is back again, causing your user login to disappear, along with your files located within that user profile (like the Documents folder). Luckily this is a very rare issue.

If you are one of the unlucky people to have problems pertaining to this update, you can uninstall it manually with little to no effort.

All you need to do is head into the settings app, go to 'Update & Security,' click on the 'View Update History' section, and in that menu, there's an option to uninstall updates.

Once there, uninstall KB5001330 for 2004 and 20H1 builds and KB5001337 if you're running a build older than 2004.

Hopefully, Microsoft will get to the bottom of this problem by either withdrawing the update completely from its servers and/or rushing out another update to fix all these issues.

Generally, it takes Microsoft around 2 weeks to a month to permanently fix bugs like this, so we'd recommend pausing Windows Updates for that amount of time.