Trending

Latest Windows 10 Update Causes Frame Rates to Plummet and BSODs

By

It's best to avoid this update if possible

Windows logo in rainbow colors.
(Image credit: Microsoft)

A recent Microsoft update for Windows 10 appears to be wreaking havoc on some computers since its release several days ago. Update KB5001330 for builds 2004 and 20H1 and update KB5001337 for builds 1909 and 1903 are causing serious issues, from annoying frame rate bugs all the way to BSODs, as spotted by ComputerBase.

The issues don't end there, apparently. For some people, the gaming-related issues vary wildly: some users experience unstable FPS with v-sync enabled and when sharing a screen on discord. For others, the issues are completely game-dependent.

Additionally, there have been numerous reports of other issues that aren't related to gaming, like DNS issues and boot-looping. For some, the update won't even install and will stay stuck at a certain percentage while installing.

Probably one of the worst issues related to this update is a nasty old bug that can potentially delete user files. Windows Latest reported a few days ago that the 'temporary user bug' is back again, causing your user login to disappear, along with your files located within that user profile (like the Documents folder). Luckily this is a very rare issue.

How To Delete the Windows 10 Update

If you are one of the unlucky people to have problems pertaining to this update, you can uninstall it manually with little to no effort.

All you need to do is head into the settings app, go to 'Update & Security,' click on the 'View Update History' section, and in that menu, there's an option to uninstall updates.

Once there, uninstall KB5001330 for 2004 and 20H1 builds and KB5001337 if you're running a build older than 2004.

Hopefully, Microsoft will get to the bottom of this problem by either withdrawing the update completely from its servers and/or rushing out another update to fix all these issues.

Generally, it takes Microsoft around 2 weeks to a month to permanently fix bugs like this, so we'd recommend pausing Windows Updates for that amount of time.

Topics
Gaming
20 Comments Comment from the forums
  • waltc3 19 April 2021 15:53
    I'm running version 2004 b21359 of Win10x64, and do not have either update cited here. As well, I have none of the problems cited here. Tech Radar's info on all things Win10 is unreliable at best--I've never had the problems they cite--along with the fallacy that everyone running Win10x64 has those errors...;) They don't. As well, no one should be running 1903 or 1909 as 2004 has been shipping for a while now and last I checked was a free update. What some will do for a page hit--it's kind of sad, really.
    Reply
  • helper800 19 April 2021 16:01
    waltc3 said:
    What some will do for a page hit--it's kind of sad, really.
    So reporting computer related news on a computer based forum and reporting site is sad? Plenty of people are on older builds due to many reasons like versioning controls, or manually setting updates to off. Just because YOU do not have a problem with your particular system that does not mean others in different scenarios will not. I cannot imagine putting any trust in a Windows update not screwing something up, can you?
    Reply
  • Makaveli 19 April 2021 16:08
    I'm on 20H2 with KB5001330 and no issues.
    Reply
  • ThatMouse 19 April 2021 16:51
    No issues on 4 of my machines. My Windows HTPC/NAS just took the update, of course it rebooted automatically which is more infuriating than the bugs.
    Reply
  • alceryes 19 April 2021 17:02
    Reply
  • drtweak 19 April 2021 17:24
    alceryes said:


    Same. Bought an enterprise license just to control all that shit.
    Reply
  • Heat_Fan89 19 April 2021 18:18
    No issues with both of my gaming rigs.
    Reply
  • Phaaze88 19 April 2021 18:28
    Aye, no problems noted as of yet.
    Heck, I haven't experienced any serious issues with the OS in the almost 9 years I've been using it.
    Reply
  • alceryes 19 April 2021 19:08
    Phaaze88 said:
    Aye, no problems noted as of yet.
    Heck, I haven't experienced any serious issues with the OS in the almost 9 years I've been using it.
    9 years and no issues?! Wow!
    Do you throw a salted horseshoe over your right shoulder knocking over the ladder just before the black cat breaks 7 mirrors, every morning before you sit down at your computer??
    Reply
  • waltc3 19 April 2021 19:12
    helper800 said:
    So reporting computer related news on a computer based forum and reporting site is sad? Plenty of people are on older builds due to many reasons like versioning controls, or manually setting updates to off. Just because YOU do not have a problem with your particular system that does not mean others in different scenarios will not. I cannot imagine putting any trust in a Windows update not screwing something up, can you?

    I participated in letting people know that I wasn't having these problems so as to clear the air that these problems were not universal. As well, you should also realize that when people have problems in their systems it may, or may not, be due to the OS they are running. I see that several others have chimed in with similar reports. So now you know that it isn't just me...;)
    Reply