Windows 10X Delayed to 2021 on Single-Screen devices, Spring 2022 for Dual-Screen

Microsoft is delaying Windows 10X, with the first devices, more traditional single-screen laptops, arriving in the spring of 2021. The information comes from a report from ZDNet.

Per that site's sources, single-screen laptops designed for business and education should launch in spring 2021. More single-screen laptops and dual-screen machines should be ready a year later, in spring 2022.

It's a serious delay to Microsoft's plan for Windows 10X, which was initially supposed to launch at the end of this year with the now-delayed Surface Neo, a dual-screen device.



In May, Windows and Surface head Panos Panay confirmed a shift to single-screen devices to address the world we currently live in and address business needs. It seems now that Windows 10X will come even later than planned.



Additionally, rumors suggest that Windows 10X won't run Win32 apps in containers at launch, as reported by both ZDNet and Windows Central. Instead of legacy applications, it will likely focus on web apps, including within the new, Chromium-based Edge browser.



Windows 10X is a variant of Windows 10 based on Core OS for modularity and an easy-to-use UI.



The Windows 10X schedule has clearly been changing internally. So far, our only chance to use it has been through an emulator for developers, and it's possible the release dates will change further.