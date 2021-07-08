Twister OS Brings Windows 11's New Design to Raspberry Pi

Pi Labs has released version 2.1.0 of its eminently customizable operating system, Twister OS, with a new theme inspired by Windows 11's redesigned user interface. It's called Twister 11, and it makes it even easier for Raspberry Pi owners to make it seem like they're experiencing the next generation of Windows before it debuts.

Twister OS is a fork of the official Raspberry Pi OS that offers a variety of built-in tools, from an x86 emulator that makes it easier to run certain software on Arm devices to an array of popular multimedia apps, but it might be most known for shipping with an assortment of themes modelled after other operating systems.

Those custom themes can be used to make a Raspberry Pi look like it's running Windows or macOS. Some of its existing themes were modelled after Windows 95, Windows XP, and Windows 7 to appeal to people nostalgic for Microsoft's legacy operating systems. Twister 11 is all about looking to the future of Windows instead.

Here's a quick peek at the theme from YouTuber Leepspvideo:

Note that it's already possible to install Windows 11 on a Raspberry Pi using an experimental build developed by the Windows on Raspberry community. That build has notable limitations, however, such as the inability to use wireless networking or GPIO pins. Twister 11 can provide a similar aesthetic to Windows 11 without those drawbacks.