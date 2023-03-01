Intel Meteor Lake Leak Points to Windows 12 Support

We reported back in July 2022 that Microsoft was purportedly moving its Windows desktop operating system to a three-year development cycle. Windows 10 was released to the public during the summer of 2015, while its successor, Windows 11, bowed six years later. Given Microsoft's alleged tightened timeline, Windows 12 should arrive in 2024.

Intel leaker @leaf_hobby tweeted over the weekend that Windows 12 is listed as a supported operating system for Intel's upcoming 14th-generation Meteor Lake-S desktop processors. @leaf_hobby subsequently deleted the tweet, but Google Cache sees all, so we've included it below:

We should note that Microsoft has not confirmed a release date for Windows 12 (or even acknowledged the next-generation operating system) and likely won't do so anytime soon. But, of course, the company also refuses to comment on leaks such as this one. Likewise, Intel is staying mum about future support for an unreleased product from one of its biggest partners.

In other words, we should take this information with a big grain of salt. However, the timing matches up regarding Meter Lake-S support for Windows 12. If Microsoft has indeed moved to a three-year cycle, Windows 12 should arrive during the second half of 2024. The first Meteor Lake processors are due to arrive in late 2023.

By the time Windows 12 launches, Intel's 15th generation Arrow Lake processors will be gearing up for production for release in late 2024 or, more likely, early 2025.

Windows 12, aka Next Valley, is expected to leverage the dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) engine introduced with AMD's Ryzen 7000 family. Intel is also on track to implement similar hardware in its future Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake processors. Microsoft is currently taking baby steps with AI with Windows 11, even though the company is hyping it as the "next big thing." Microsoft leverages AI with Windows Studio Effects and, to a limited degree, with the Windows search box.

As for Meteor Lake, this latest leak also alleges that the processors will support 20 PCIe 5.0 lanes (16 lanes for the GPU, 4 for storage) and a new flagship Intel Z890 chipset with Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. The Meteor Lake family features a chiplet design and will reportedly use the Intel 4 process technology (7 nanometers) for the computer tile. Meteor Lake's GPU tile is expected to use a 3-nanometer or 5-nanometer node from TSMC.