Do you have a touch-sensitive computer monitor that you've just put Windows 7 on? You might not have the Touch Pack software that Microsoft made for OEMs to bundle with their new PCs.

Today, Microsoft is releasing the Touch Pack for everyone so that anyone with compatible device can use the touch gestures. Included in it are six applications, which consist of three casual games, and three Microsoft Surface applications that have been created for Windows 7.

Download Microsoft Touch Pack for Windows 7.