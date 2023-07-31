Dasung Touts World's First Color E-Ink Computer Monitor

E-Ink displays have been around for a long time, and are commonly used in e-readers. But a company by the name of Dasung has been busy porting the technology over to computer monitors. The display manufacturer has launched an Indigogo campaign for its second e-ink monitor to date, which is the first e-ink computer monitor in the world to support color.

The monitor features a 25.3-inch display, with support for 4096 colors, an impressive 3200 x 1800 resolution (which is a very high resolution for any 25' monitor), and a height-adjustable stand that allows the monitor to be vertically oriented. To keep up with computing tasks, the monitor's display comes with an ultra-fast turbo refresh rate that will make the display behave similarly to a traditional LCD screen. The monitor also features five different display connections including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Type-C, and wireless connectivity support in the form of Miracast and Apple AirPlay.

(Image credit: YouTube - DasungTech)

It may seem crazy that there's a market for e-ink computer displays, but there is a market for this type of technology already. E-ink devices, like e-readers, e-ink tablets and even e-ink laptops have become the de facto display choice for some people over the past few decades due to their paper-like look, which produces less stress on the eyes. E-ink displays achieve their signature look thanks to a special display technology that allows them to display text and images without the aid of a backlight.

Dasung's new monitor is not perfect, however, colors and response times are still well below what an entry-level LCD monitor can support, judging by the specs and advertisement video. The display's refresh rate is also not great and doesn't appear to hit anywhere close to 60Hz, so don't expect to have a great viewing experience watching blockbuster movies or YouTube videos on this display.

But, the e-ink panel should get the job done for basic text-like applications, such as word processing, spreadsheets, emailing, and basic web browsing, while providing a strain-free viewing experience for sensitive people. Dasung has not issued a release date yet for the new monitor, but you can check for updates by signing up for the Indigogo email listing here.