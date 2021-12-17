16 Shades of Gray at $2400: Dasung Launches 25-Inch E-Ink Monitor

Dasung, one of the few companies working on large E Ink displays, recently started selling its Paperlike 253 monitor that was first introduced nearly a year ago. Unfortunately, the 25.3-inch E Ink display, which promises to ease eyestrain and potentially improve productivity, is rather expensive. But an even bigger problem is that it is only available to purchase in China and Japan according to Hermitage Akihabara.

The Dasung Paperlike 253 features a 3200x1800 resolution (145 PPI) and since it uses E Ink technology, it can display 16 shades of gray rather than 16.7 million colors displayed by modern gaming monitors. The main advantage of the Paperlike 253 is that this type of display panel does not emit any blue light (which can cause eyestrain). It also does not flicker, which further reduces eyestrain. In addition, users can switch between graphics, text, and video modes, but you'll need to rely on external light sources to increase brightness.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the Dasung Paperlike 253 has one DisplayPort, one HDMI, and one USB Type-C connector. It also has a triple-port USB 3.0 hub and an audio jack. The display comes with a height-adjustable stand and has a VESA 100x100 pattern if its owner wants to mount it.

Specifications of the Dasung Paperlike 253 are not going to impress people used to color monitors. But for people who are used to working with paper and/or perhaps an E Ink e-book reader will certainly appreciate the paper-like look and reduced eyestrain provided by the display.

But the E ink display comes with a hefty price. The Paperlike 253 is available for ¥298,000 in Japan ($2,425 without taxes) from only one store. Meanwhile, in China, the unit costs ￥9148 ($1,327 without taxes) when purchased directly from the manufacturer and will be shipped in mid-January. As for availability in other countries, the Paperlike 253 is not even listed on the English version of Dasung.com.