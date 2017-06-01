Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Arrives June 1 (Updated)

Update, 6/1/2017, 2:13 p.m. PDT: Xbox Game Pass is now available for all Xbox users starting with a 14-day trial.
Original article: 5/24/17, 2:00pm PT:
In February, Microsoft announced the Xbox Game Pass, which would offer a plethora of Xbox One and backwards compatible Xbox 360 titles for $10 per month. In the previous months, the feature was in its testing phase for Xbox Insider Program members in the Alpha Preview ring, but starting next week, the service will be available to all Xbox One owners.
The so-called “Netflix for games” service is different than other similar products in that it will allow you to download a game from the service instead of the required constant connection to a Microsoft server. If you decide to buy a game that’s part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog, you’ll get a discount: 20% off the base games and 10% off of additional downloadable content. If you’re an Xbox Live Gold member, you can start the 14-day free trial for Xbox Game Pass today before everyone else gets to it on June 1.
On the Xbox Game Pass website, you’ll find the 112 games currently available, but Microsoft will continue to add new titles every month. You can take a look at the list of titles available at launch below.
#IDARBA Kingdom for KeflingsA World of KeflingsAge of BootyBanjo Kazooie: N n BBanjo-KazooieBanjo-TooieBionic Commando: Rearmed 2BioShockBioShock 2BioShock InfiniteBlood Bowl 2BorderlandsBound by FlameBraidBrothers: A Tale of Two SonsCapcom Arcade CabinetCastleStormComic JumperComix ZoneD4: Dark Dreams Don’t DieDark Voidde Blob 2Defense GridDefense Grid 2Dig DugDmC: Devil May Cry Definitive EditionDouble Dragon NeonDungeons and Dragons: Chronicles of MystaraElectronic Super JoyFable IIIFarming Simulator 15Final Fight: Double ImpactFlock!Galaga Legions DXGears of WarGears of War 2Gears of War 3Gears of War: JudgementGears of War: Ultimate EditionGrid 2Halo 5: GuardiansHalo: Spartan AssaultHexic 2Iron BrigadeJetpac RefuelledJoe Danger 2: The MovieJoe Danger Special EditionJoy Ride TurboJumpJet RexKameoKnight SquadThe King of Fighters ‘98: Ultimate MatchKYUBLayers of FearLego Batman: The Video GameLumoMad MaxMassive ChalicMax: The Curse of BrotherhoodMega Coin SquadMega Man Legacy CollectionMetal Slug 3Monday Night CombatMs. Splosion ManMX vx. ATV ReflexN+NBA 2K16Neo Geo Battle ColiseumOperation Flashpoint: Dragon RisingOlliOlliPac-Man Championship Edition DX+Pac-Man MuseumPayday 2: Crimewave EditionPerfect Dark ZeroPumped BMX+Resident Evil 0RoundaboutSacred 3Saints Row IV: Re-ElectedSam & Max: Beyond Time and SpaceSam & Max: Save the WorldSamurai Shodown IIScreamRideSega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.Sega Vintage Collection: Golden AxeSega Vintage Collection: Monster WorldSega Vintage Collection: Streets of RageShantae and the Pirate’s CurseSoul CaliburSoul Calibur II HDSpelunkySplosion ManStackingSteredennStriderSunset OverdriveSuper Mega Baseball: Extra InningsSuper Time ForceTekken Tag Tournament 2TerrariaThe Book of Unwritten Tales 2The Golf ClubThe MaxThe SwapperToy SoldiersToy Soldiers: Cold WarVirtua Fighter 5: Final ShowdownViva PiñataViva Piñata: Trouble in ParadiseWWE 2K16XCOM: Enemy Within
m.s removed backwards compatibility when it was free. now you can have it as long as you pay.... GTFO!.
Compare that to any similar subscription gaming service. I think you'll find this is going to quickly become the best value. It has both Xbox 360 and XB1 games available, it's cheap, and the library will grow every month. Also as the article points out you actually download the games and run them locally, instead of streaming them, which is a huge plus. The added latency and reliability issues of remote-rendered streaming games are not worth it if you don't have perfect internet all the time.
Wrong - not even close. This doesn't replace backwards compatibility. All backwards compatible 360 titles continue to work like they did before. This isn't the Sony implementation. In fact, the Game Pass service actually complements BC and encourages MS to continue implementing more BC games. Any Xbox 360 game they add to Game Pass must be made backwards compatible first... and thus they'll continue to increase their BC library just as they have been.
http://www.dailystar.co.uk/tech/gaming/595132/Xbox-One-Backwards-Compatibility-games-list-Xbox-360-Microsoft
They just added new titles to backwards compatibility on May 26th. They use the BC feature to allow owners of 360 discs (and in most cases digital purchases) to play their existing already-purchased games, so long as they are compatible. They use BC to offer Xbox 360 games for free via Games for Gold. They also use BC to sell many of these 360 games to people who do not already own them, but who want to play them on an XB1. They now also use BC to enable many Xbox 360 titles to be playable via Game Pass, alongside Xbox One titles. That library will grow, but it does not change their existing backwards compatible plans. You'll still be able to play compatible Xbox 360 games on XB1 in the same fashion as before, and the BC library continues to grow both for Game Pass users and non-Game Pass users.
Backwards compatibility is still free if you own the backwards compatible games! Put in disc, play game.
The Game Pass is something completely different - it's like a "monthly rental program" for people who DON'T own the games! Does not replace or change the FREE backwards compatibility!