Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Arrives June 1 (Updated)

Update, 6/1/2017, 2:13 p.m. PDT: Xbox Game Pass is now available for all Xbox users starting with a 14-day trial.



Original article: 5/24/17, 2:00pm PT:



In February, Microsoft announced the Xbox Game Pass, which would offer a plethora of Xbox One and backwards compatible Xbox 360 titles for $10 per month. In the previous months, the feature was in its testing phase for Xbox Insider Program members in the Alpha Preview ring, but starting next week, the service will be available to all Xbox One owners.

The so-called “Netflix for games” service is different than other similar products in that it will allow you to download a game from the service instead of the required constant connection to a Microsoft server. If you decide to buy a game that’s part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog, you’ll get a discount: 20% off the base games and 10% off of additional downloadable content. If you’re an Xbox Live Gold member, you can start the 14-day free trial for Xbox Game Pass today before everyone else gets to it on June 1.

On the Xbox Game Pass website, you’ll find the 112 games currently available, but Microsoft will continue to add new titles every month. You can take a look at the list of titles available at launch below.

#IDARBA Kingdom for KeflingsA World of KeflingsAge of BootyBanjo Kazooie: N n BBanjo-KazooieBanjo-TooieBionic Commando: Rearmed 2BioShockBioShock 2BioShock InfiniteBlood Bowl 2BorderlandsBound by FlameBraidBrothers: A Tale of Two SonsCapcom Arcade CabinetCastleStormComic JumperComix ZoneD4: Dark Dreams Don’t DieDark Voidde Blob 2Defense GridDefense Grid 2Dig DugDmC: Devil May Cry Definitive EditionDouble Dragon NeonDungeons and Dragons: Chronicles of MystaraElectronic Super JoyFable IIIFarming Simulator 15Final Fight: Double ImpactFlock!Galaga Legions DXGears of WarGears of War 2Gears of War 3Gears of War: JudgementGears of War: Ultimate EditionGrid 2Halo 5: GuardiansHalo: Spartan AssaultHexic 2Iron BrigadeJetpac RefuelledJoe Danger 2: The MovieJoe Danger Special EditionJoy Ride TurboJumpJet RexKameoKnight SquadThe King of Fighters ‘98: Ultimate MatchKYUBLayers of FearLego Batman: The Video GameLumoMad MaxMassive ChalicMax: The Curse of BrotherhoodMega Coin SquadMega Man Legacy CollectionMetal Slug 3Monday Night CombatMs. Splosion ManMX vx. ATV ReflexN+NBA 2K16Neo Geo Battle ColiseumOperation Flashpoint: Dragon RisingOlliOlliPac-Man Championship Edition DX+Pac-Man MuseumPayday 2: Crimewave EditionPerfect Dark ZeroPumped BMX+Resident Evil 0RoundaboutSacred 3Saints Row IV: Re-ElectedSam & Max: Beyond Time and SpaceSam & Max: Save the WorldSamurai Shodown IIScreamRideSega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.Sega Vintage Collection: Golden AxeSega Vintage Collection: Monster WorldSega Vintage Collection: Streets of RageShantae and the Pirate’s CurseSoul CaliburSoul Calibur II HDSpelunkySplosion ManStackingSteredennStriderSunset OverdriveSuper Mega Baseball: Extra InningsSuper Time ForceTekken Tag Tournament 2TerrariaThe Book of Unwritten Tales 2The Golf ClubThe MaxThe SwapperToy SoldiersToy Soldiers: Cold WarVirtua Fighter 5: Final ShowdownViva PiñataViva Piñata: Trouble in ParadiseWWE 2K16XCOM: Enemy Within