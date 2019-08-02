Chinese Retailer Lists Custom XFX RX 5700 XT Graphics Card

Major Chinese retailer JD (Jingdong) has revealed the specifications for a custom XFX RX 5700 XT graphics card, along with a 3,299 yuan (~$475.50) price tag.

Credit: JD

The XFX RX 5700 XT Black Wolf boasts an all-black exterior. The graphics card measures 290 x 150 x 58mm and employs a very bulky dual-slot cooler. The cooling system consists of a huge interior heatsink with aluminum fins and dual cooling fans. The graphics card is also complemented by a black metal backplate with the XFX branding.

Specs



XFX Radeon RX 5700 XT Black Wolf

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Architecture (GPU)

RDNA (Navi 10) RDNA (Navi 10)

Shading Units

2,560

2,560

Single-Precision Performance

9.75 TFLOPS

9.75 TFLOPS Texture Units 160 160

Base Clock Rate

?

1,605 MHz Game Clock Rate ? 1,755 MHz GPU Boost Rate

1,905 MHz

1,905 MHz Memory Capacity

8GB GDDR6

8GB GDDR6

Memory Clock 14 Gbps 14 Gbps

Memory Bus

256-bit

256-bit Memory Bandwidth

448 GBps

448 GBps ROPs

64

64 L2 Cache

4MB

4MB

TBP

?

225W

Transistor Count

10.3 billion

10.3 billion

Die Size

251 mm²

251 mm²

Price ?

$399

The graphics card has a 1,905 MHz boost clock, which coincides with AMD's reference specifications. The base or game clocks are unknown. Taking into consideration the graphics card's beefy cooler, we expect it to come with a decent factory overclock in comparison to the vanilla AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT. The 8GB of GDDR6 memory remains untouched, meaning it will continue to run at 1,750 MHz (14,000 MHz effective).

Credit: JD

The XFX RX 5700 XT Black Wolf draws external power from one 8-pin and one 6-pin PCIe power connectors. The reference Radeon RX 5700 XT is rated with a TBP (total board power) of 225W. It's unclear whether XFX's iteration will match that. As for display outputs, the graphics card has three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors and one HDMI 2.0b port.

JD will start shipping the graphics card on August 9.

