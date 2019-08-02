Chinese Retailer Lists Custom XFX RX 5700 XT Graphics Card

Major Chinese retailer JD (Jingdong) has revealed the specifications for a custom XFX RX 5700 XT graphics card, along with a 3,299 yuan (~$475.50) price tag.

The XFX RX 5700 XT Black Wolf boasts an all-black exterior. The graphics card measures 290 x 150 x 58mm and employs a very bulky dual-slot cooler. The cooling system consists of a huge interior heatsink with aluminum fins and dual cooling fans. The graphics card is also complemented by a black metal backplate with the XFX branding.

Specs


XFX Radeon RX 5700 XT Black Wolf
AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
Architecture (GPU)
RDNA (Navi 10)RDNA (Navi 10)
Shading Units
2,560
2,560
Single-Precision Performance
9.75 TFLOPS
9.75 TFLOPS
Texture Units160160
Base Clock Rate
?
1,605 MHz
Game Clock Rate?1,755 MHz
GPU Boost Rate
1,905 MHz
1,905 MHz
Memory Capacity
8GB GDDR6
8GB GDDR6
Memory Clock14 Gbps14 Gbps
Memory Bus
256-bit
256-bit
Memory Bandwidth
448 GBps
448 GBps
ROPs
64
64
L2 Cache
4MB
4MB
TBP
?
225W
Transistor Count
10.3 billion
10.3 billion
Die Size
251 mm²
251 mm²
Price?
$399

The graphics card has a 1,905 MHz boost clock, which coincides with AMD's reference specifications. The base or game clocks are unknown. Taking into consideration the graphics card's beefy cooler, we expect it to come with a decent factory overclock in comparison to the vanilla AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT. The 8GB of GDDR6 memory remains untouched, meaning it will continue to run at 1,750 MHz (14,000 MHz effective).

The XFX RX 5700 XT Black Wolf draws external power from one 8-pin and one 6-pin PCIe power connectors. The reference Radeon RX 5700 XT is rated with a TBP (total board power) of 225W. It's unclear whether XFX's iteration will match that. As for display outputs, the graphics card has three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors and one HDMI 2.0b port.

JD will start shipping the graphics card on August 9.


