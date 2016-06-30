XSPC Announces Low Cost “Blade” GPU Block Lineup, Shows Sneak Peak At RX 480 Block

XSPC announced that it is launching a new lineup GPU blocks. The Blade series of GPU blocks is designed to deliver the same performance as the company’s flagship Razor blocks at a lower price point. The company will launch the series with its AMD RX 480 full cover block next week.

XSPC’s Razor series blocks feature solid copper bases and tops, and they include an acrylic layer under an aluminum cover. The acrylic layer is designed to be illuminated with embedded LED lights. The Blade series is a much simpler design. XSPC hasn’t released the details yet, but it showed rendered preview images of the first Blade series block. The renderings lead us to believe that the bases will be solid copper, and the tops will be made of aluminum.

XSPC appears to have kept the cost to a minimum by removing the acrylic layer and the LEDs. The Blade series blocks are also limited to two vertical ports. The Razor series includes a multiport attachment, which is better for intricate loop configurations. The Blade series appears to be suited for basic loops.

XSPC said that the first Blade series blocks will be released next week. We’re not sure if there will be other models available, but the company’s RX 480 full-cover block will be among the first SKUs. The price has not yet been announced.

