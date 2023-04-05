You Can Now Get a 2TB Samsung 990 Pro For Just $143: Real Deals

The downward price trend of SSDs continues to surprise me (I wish GPUs would do the same) as Samsung's 990 Pro SSD is now only $143 (opens in new tab) thanks to a discount promotion at Samsung when you enter the coupon code SSD990LCS at the checkout. This discount makes the faster 990 Pro 2TB cheaper than the slightly slower 980 Pro which shows how good a discount this is.

If you're in the market for a new gaming laptop that uses the latest tech, we have spotted the Legion 5i (Gen 8) from Lenovo for $1,375 (opens in new tab), which is a very low price for the latest components. Features of this laptop include a 165Hz 16-inch WQXGA screen, RTX 4060 GPU, and an Intel Core i7-13700HX processor. Make sure to use codes EXTRA5 and GREETINGS10 to receive a $125 discount on your order.

Here is one of the best deals we found for an RTX 3080-powered gaming laptop - Dell's Alienware m15 R7 is currently on sale for $1,699 (opens in new tab) which includes an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and 32GBs of DDR5 RAM.

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD: now $143 at Samsung (was $289)

This industry-leading SSD promises sequential read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MBps with random read and write IOPS of 1.4 and 1.55 million. Use code SSD990LCS at checkout to receive a discount.

Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 8 Gaming Laptop: now $1,375 at Lenovo (was $1,699)

This model of the Legion 5i from Lenovo comes with an Intel Core i7-13700HX processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB NVMe TLC SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. The 16-inch WQXGA screen puts out a 165Hz refresh rate for a smooth frame rate when playing games. Use codes EXTRA5 and GREETINGS10 to receive a $125 discount on your order.

Dell Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop: now $1,699 at Dell (was $2,499)

For gaming on the go, this Alienware m15 R7 has a 15.6-inch QHD screen with an impressive 240Hz refresh rate. Powering the performance of this laptop is a Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and a powerful RTX 3080 graphics card with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. Other components comprise of 32GBs of DDR5, 4800MHz RAM, and a 1TB, M.2 SSD.

HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Keyboard: now $53 at Amazon (was $109)

This full-sized mechanical keyboard from HyperX features the HyperX linear red switch and full RGB customization through the Ngenuity software. The keyboard's body is made of durable aluminum for a sturdy typing experience.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop: now $899 at Dell (was $1,799)

This compact gaming desktop features a Ryzen 5600X CPU, an RTX 3060 GPU with 12GB of VRAM, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of M.2 SSD storage. Use code DT10 for a 10% discount.

