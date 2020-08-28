Zotac Seemingly Leaks RTX 3000-Series Ampere Graphics Cards

Rumored Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity HoLo (Image credit: SfdxShow/Twitter)

In what appears to be a small misstep, Zotac reportedly briefly listed its upcoming custom graphics cards that will be based on Nvidia's Ampere architecture.

A Twitter user shared some renders of what appears to be the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity HoLo, as well as the designs for the GeForce RTX 3080.

The GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity HoLo seems just as beefy as the Founders Edition that smiled for the camera a week ago. Zotac's rendition looks like it'll also take up three PCI slots and merit a triple-fan cooling setup, suggesting a considerable power consumption. Even the graphics card's backplate appears to be pretty thick.

The latest addition to the GeForce RTX 3090 rumor mill claims a TGP (total graphics power) of 350W and, thus, utilization of the new 12-pin PCIe connector on the Founders Edition and the rumor about two 8-pin PCIe power connectors on custom models. Unfortunately, the render of the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity HoLo doesn't shed any light on the matter.

Image 1 of 3 Zotac GeFore RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 (Image credit: Zotac) Image 2 of 3 Zotac GeForce RTX 3090 / RTX 3080 (Image credit: SfdxShow/Twitter) Image 3 of 3 Zotac GeForce RTX 3090 / RTX 3080 (Image credit: SfdxShow/Twitter)

Zotac's posted lineup, as per @momomo_us, reportedly featured eight different models, spanning from the GeForce RTX 3070 to the GeForce RTX 3090.

The GeForce RTX 2070 models include the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2070 Twin Edge and GeForce RTX 2070 Twin Edge HoLo. Judging by the model names, these graphics cards should come with dual-fan cooling setups.

Both the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 families have three members each. The graphics cards come in the Trinity, Trinity HoLo and AMP Extreme flavors. As always, you can expect the AMP Extreme versions to be the best graphics cards in in Zotac's Ampere army, meaning these should come with the best binned silicon and highest factory overclocks.

We're just four days away from Nvidia's GeForce announcement, which is widely expected to be an Ampere launch. As graphics cards vendors are preparing their online marketing for the new graphics cards, we wouldn't be surprised to see more blunders before now and September 1.