Cooler Master launches a souped-up version of the Amazon Basics CPU cooler — Hyper 411 Nano hits the market for SFF builds

Cooler Master launched the Hyper 411 Nano to rival the best CPU coolers. The Hyper 411 Nano is the successor to the Hyper 410R, which gave life to the Amazon Basics CPU Cooler.

The Hyper 411 Nano is a single-tower air cooler with a single black fan, perfect for placing in small form factor PC builds. This little cooler is compatible with multiple generations of Intel and AMD processors, so you can pick this cooling solution whether you’re building a PC with the latest parts or just changing your current computer’s cooling solution. The 411 Nano has an all-black aesthetic, although Cooler Master says it will launch an ARGB version in early 2025.

The Hyper 411 Nano is Cooler Master’s latest addition to the Hyper series of air coolers, expanding its portfolio of small CPU coolers with an even smaller model that would fit the most compact CPU cases. This cooler has four heat pipes that directly contact the processor’s integrated heat spreader (IHS) for more efficient heat removal, while it uses a single 92mm fan that spins up to 2,500 RPM for airflow.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cooler Master Hyper 411 Nano RR-H410-25PK-R1 Color Black CPU Sockets Intel LGA 1861 / 1700 / 1200 / 1151 / 1150 / 1155 / 1156 and AMD AM5 / AM4 Dimensions (L x W x H) 102 x 85 x 136mm (4.0 x 3.2 x 5.3 inches) Heat Sink 4 Heat Pipes / Direct Contact / Aluminum Fins Number of Fans 1 Fan Size 92 x 92 x 25.4mm (3.6 x 3.6 x 1 inch) Fan Airflow 45.14 cubic feet per minute Fan Noise Level 30.04 dBA Fan Pressure 3.25mmH2O Fan Power Connector 4-Pin (PWM) Rated Voltage 12V DC Power Consumption 1.68W Warranty 2 years

Compared with the iconic Hyper 212, the 411 Nano’s length is 23 mm shorter and 16 mm shorter. However, the Hyper 411 Nano makes up for these smaller dimensions with its thickness, adding 11mm more than the Hyper 212.

Since the Hyper series all feature small fans, you can expect them to be noisier than larger air coolers like the Monster XX. Its noise level is 30.04 dBA, which is still within an acceptable range. Of course, if you want a quieter cooling solution, you should look at the larger MasterAir air cooler or even go for an AIO. However, the Hyper 411 Nano is a great option if interior space is a limitation.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Cooler Master) (Image credit: Cooler Master) (Image credit: Cooler Master) (Image credit: Cooler Master)

So, if you’re planning a new SFF or compact PC, Cooler Master gives you a solution with the Hyper 411 Nano air cooler. Although Cooler Master didn’t provide the availability or pricing for the Hyper 411 Nano, some Hong Kong-based retailers have already listed the cooler.

SE Computer Ltd and WCSL Mall have listed the Hyper 411 Nano for $17.86. These could be placeholders, so we’ll need to wait until the CPU cooler hits the market to ensure its pricing.