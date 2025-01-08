Adata gears up for 2025 with new PC cases, coolers, and PSUs at CES

Adata showcased plenty of upcoming hardware it aims to release this year, including PC cases, SSD and CPU coolers, and a power supply, at CES 2025.



The first product that caught our attention was the Adata XPG Invader X Pro case, which has a dual-curved tempered glass panel on all three sides (we also covered this last year). The other cases we saw were the XPG Valor Air Nano — an mATX case, the Invader X Mini ATX case, and the Starfighter and Starker Air BTF case.

The Valor Air Nano is made for mATX and mini ITX builds, and supports a 360mm radiator and ATX and SFX power supplies. While it does not have any glass panels like the Invader X Pro, it does have a plethora of ventilated areas on the front, top, and left panels with mesh to prevent dust accumulation inside the case. The Invader X Mini at Adata's booth shows custom loop cooling for the graphics card and the CPU, with two 240mm radiators mounted on the top and bottom panel. The case supports up to an ATX motherboard layout, GPU lengths of up to 330mm, 16mm tall CPU coolers, and a 240mm radiator. It's bundled with five ARGB fans and has dust filters on the top and bottom.

The XPG Starfighter didn't mention ATX motherboard compatibility, but it is compatible with a 360mm AIO cooler, an SFX power supply, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card. The case comes with one 160mm fan. The Starker Air BTF is, as the name suggests, made for reverse connector ATX motherboards, but it also supports standard motherboard form factors from mini ITX to E-ATX.



For coolers, Adata showcased an XPG Levante II which has a dual-chamber based pump-block and is designed for thermal loads up to 320 watts. Adata has two fans called the Vento II 120 and 140, with NMB dual bearings and flushed anti-vibration gaskets around their screw mounts. The 120mm is rated for speeds up to 3,200 RPM, providing 89 CFM, and the 140mm for speeds up to 3,000 RPM with 180 CFM for airflow.

The Mars 970 Storm is a PCIe 5.0 SSD with Silicon Motion SM2508 controller with a liquid and air cooler block with dual fans that will provide 25% better heat dissipation. Its not sold separately, and it is a very large block. It would be interesting to see how its cooling performs compared to other SSD coolers in the market. As the image shows, it would be an obstacle for certain motherboards whose M.2 slot is housed below the PCIe x16 slot.

Two of the PSUs we saw were the XPG Pylon II and the XPG Pymcore SFX power supply. We couldn't find a ton of information on these, so we'll have to wait until we get them in for testing to draw any conclusions.

Adata is looking to expand its product range beyond storage and RAM in a time where there are already plenty of options. We'll have to see if users end up liking these products or if they'll end up lost in the shuffle.