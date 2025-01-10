AIO cooler prototype has room for action figures

News
By
published

A version of MSI's MAG CoreLiquid A13 has a rotating stand for toys.

MSI prototype AIO for action figures
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Here at CES 2025, we've seen coolers with just about every kind of design on them. The Cooler Master Atmos II even has switchable faceplates that allow you to swap among RGB, LCD and pixel-art themes. However, MSI has a prototype cooler on display that breaks the mold: a version of its CoreLiquid A13 with room for a figurine (or action figure) to live on top of your processor.

At MSI's CES suite, the company showed a sample where an action figure of its "Lucky" dragon mascot was rotating on a turn table on top of the CPU's waterblock. Company representatives said that this is a prototype and they are still trying to decide whether or not to turn the action figure AIO into a shipping product.

(Image credit: Future)

Representatives also said that, if it ships, the AIO will come empty and the user will decide what type of figurine or other object to put inside the case. So you don't have to put a dragon in there if you don't want to.  

We didn't get details on the exact size of the capsule that holds your figurine, but it's about large enough to hold a keychain-sized object. It probably could not hold 4-inch action figure like our old Star Wars figures, but probably could hold a 2-inch Smurf figure.

It's unclear whether MSI would use the exact specs of the MAG CoreLiquid series AIOs if it brought this to market. CoreLiquid A13 AIOs are available currently in 240 and 360mm varieties and have 3,800 rpm fans on board. Overall, it's unclear whether this concept will ever come to market, but if it does, it will certainly turn some heads.

See more Cooling News
TOPICS
Avram Piltch
Avram Piltch
Avram Piltch is Tom's Hardware's editor-in-chief. When he's not playing with the latest gadgets at work or putting on VR helmets at trade shows, you'll find him rooting his phone, taking apart his PC or coding plugins. With his technical knowledge and passion for testing, Avram developed many real-world benchmarks, including our laptop battery test.
1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Ralston18
    "Prototype" noted....

    No.

    No toys/ "action figures".

    Period.

    Stability first, performance second, durabilty third.

    "Eye candy" - No.

    No value added.

    Google "Wheels on the bus".
    Reply