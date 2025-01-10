AIO cooler prototype has room for action figures

Here at CES 2025, we've seen coolers with just about every kind of design on them. The Cooler Master Atmos II even has switchable faceplates that allow you to swap among RGB, LCD and pixel-art themes. However, MSI has a prototype cooler on display that breaks the mold: a version of its CoreLiquid A13 with room for a figurine (or action figure) to live on top of your processor.

At MSI's CES suite, the company showed a sample where an action figure of its "Lucky" dragon mascot was rotating on a turn table on top of the CPU's waterblock. Company representatives said that this is a prototype and they are still trying to decide whether or not to turn the action figure AIO into a shipping product.

(Image credit: Future)

Representatives also said that, if it ships, the AIO will come empty and the user will decide what type of figurine or other object to put inside the case. So you don't have to put a dragon in there if you don't want to.

We didn't get details on the exact size of the capsule that holds your figurine, but it's about large enough to hold a keychain-sized object. It probably could not hold 4-inch action figure like our old Star Wars figures, but probably could hold a 2-inch Smurf figure.

It's unclear whether MSI would use the exact specs of the MAG CoreLiquid series AIOs if it brought this to market. CoreLiquid A13 AIOs are available currently in 240 and 360mm varieties and have 3,800 rpm fans on board. Overall, it's unclear whether this concept will ever come to market, but if it does, it will certainly turn some heads.