Cooler Master introduced a range of new CPU cooling solutions and case fans at CES 2025, showcasing both air and liquid cooling options. The lineup includes the V-Series and V-Lite Series air coolers, the MasterLiquid Atmos II AIO liquid cooler, and the MasterFan XT series. They are all designed to improve cooling performance and offer practical customization features.

V-Series and V-Lite Series Air Coolers

The V-Series air coolers take inspiration from the design of high-performance automotive engine blocks, featuring top plates resembling engine hoods or cylinder heads. The series is led by the V10 3DHP, which features a wide fin stack and ten 6mm-thick copper heat pipes for heat dissipation. Other models include the V8 3DHP with slimmer eight heat pipes, the V6 3DHP with six heat pipes, and the V4 3DHP with four 8mm-thick heat pipes.

(Image credit: Future)

All models feature Cooler Master’s 3D Heat Pipe (3DHP) technology, which places a central heat pipe directly above the CPU’s heat spot for better heat transfer. Each cooler is equipped with dual 120mm fans designed for efficient airflow and quieter operation. The V8 and V10 models incorporate dual-tower designs to handle higher thermal loads, rated up to 340W TDP.

(Image credit: Future)

The V-Lite Series offers plainer designs that also eschew the ARGB lighting found in the V-Series. These models feature simpler RGB accents on the top plates and come in V6 and V4 variants with six and four heat pipes, respectively.

MasterLiquid Atmos II AIO Liquid Cooler

Cooler Master also revealed the MasterLiquid Atmos II, an update to its 2023 Atmos model. This closed-loop liquid cooler features a slimmer pump block with modular attachments, known as the Flex Kit. The attachments include options like illuminated hexagon designs with infinity mirrors, LED displays for system monitoring, and additional cooling modules such as a mini 30mm fan.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

The Atmos II will be available in 280mm and 360mm radiator sizes, offering flexibility for various system builds and cooling requirements.

MasterFan XT Series and Sickleflow Edge Fans

Cooler Master expanded its fan lineup with the MasterFan XT series, including the XT Pro, which operates at speeds of up to 3,000 RPM. These fans deliver static pressure up to 15mm H₂O and airflow ranging from 101 to 125 CFM. They use dual-ball bearings rated for 200,000 hours of operation and come with a six-year warranty.

(Image credit: Future)

The XT and XT ARGB models, as the name suggests, will be available with or without ARGB lighting and include daisy-chain functionality for easier cable management.

(Image credit: Future)

Additionally, the Sickleflow Edge fans feature a single-frame design which means they only require one set of cables reducing cable clutter. Cooler Master's Sickleflow Edge fans are optimized for radiator use and will be available in 360mm and 240mm configurations.

(Image credit: Future)

Availability

The V-Series air coolers are expected to launch in March 2025, with other products, including the Atmos II and MasterFan XT Pro, following later in the year.