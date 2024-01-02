Alleged Intel Core i9-14900KS photo raises hopes of impending launch - but the image has inconsistencies

A purported photo of an Intel Core i9-14900KS processor has been shared by Twitter-based hardware hound HXL. On this occasion the source doesn’t want to stake their reputation on the authenticity of the image, discovered on Chinese social media platform QQ, admitting “I don't know if it's fake or not.”

Provided with the quite clear close-up of the alleged Core i9-14900KS chip, we immediately started to look closer for any telltale signs of digital sleight-of-hand, shenanigans, or skullduggery. Concentrating on the typography – variables like character shapes, kerning, baselines, and others - we aren’t very convinced by the etching on the integrated heat spreader (IHS).

(Image credit: Future)

Our initial comparisons of the text on the alleged Core i9-14900KS show it is inconsistent with both the Core i9-14900K and the i9-13900KS chips we have seen. We used top-down images of review samples of the previously released chips, and differences to the leaked image existed in several characters. At the image magnifications used, there was some degree of pixelation, though. Lastly, these differences can't be claimed to be a 'smoking gun', as whatever production facility Intel might use to engrave chips may just be printing things differently now…

This may be the first shot of a Core i9-14900KS chip, if genuine, but we have previous evidence of Intel preparing a follow-up to the Core i9-13900KS. In November we saw an Israeli electronics retailer list several pre-built PC systems that were said to be configured with Core i9-14900KS processors. It didn’t look like a simple typo because a faster boost clock of 6.2 GHz was also mentioned.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor MSRP Cores / Threads (P+E) P-Core Base / Boost Clock (GHz) E-Core Base / Boost Clock (GHz) Cache (L2/L3) PBP / MTP Memory Core i9-14900KS ? 24 / 32 (8+16) ? / 6.2 ? / ? 68MB (32+36) ? DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 Core i9-14900K / KF $599 (K) - $574 (KF) 24 / 32 (8+16) 3.2 / 6.0 2.4 / 4.4 68MB (32+36) 125W / 253W DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 Core i9-13900KS $699 24 / 32 (8+16) 3.0 / 6.0 2.2 / 4.3 68MB (32+36) 150W / 253W DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 Core i9-13900K / KF $599 (K) - $574 (KF) 24 / 32 (8+16) 3.0 / 5.8 2.2 / 4.3 68MB (32+36) 125W / 253W DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600

Another thing to consider, whether this leaked photo is the real deal, is that at CES 2023 Intel launched the non-K Raptor Lake desktop CPUs – while grabbing headlines with the 13900KS at 6.0 GHz. It could be an easy rinse-and-repeat for Intel if it did the same trick this year with the non-K Raptor Lake Refresh desktop CPUs and 14900KS at 6.2 GHz. If this is indeed being cued up for a CES 2024 event we won’t have to wait long to find out the official specs, availability, and pricing.