AMD claims the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 is 75% faster than Intel's Core Ultra 7 258V in gaming

AMD has published a blog post boasting of incredible gaming performance for its Ryzen AI 300 series processors, with performance that is on average 75% faster than Intel's equivalent Lunar Lake counterpart.

AMD unveiled several gaming benchmarks at 1080p medium settings, showcasing the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 with Radeon 890M significantly outperforming Intel's competing Core Ultra 7 258V with Arc 140V graphics. Games selected for the comparison included Ghost of Tsushima, Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Baldur's Gate 3, Spider-Man Remastered, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Hogwarts Legacy, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Borderlands 3, Doom Eternal, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Forza Horizon 5, Hitman 3, Far Cry 6, and F1 24.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: AMD) (Image credit: AMD) (Image credit: AMD)

On average, AMD touts a 75% performance lead for its Radeon 890M powered Zen 5 mobile chip. For example, in Black Ops 6, the HX 370 generated an average frame rate of 99. The 258V, by contrast, held an equivalent frame rate of just 48.

AMD is taking advantage of all its software performance boosters to yield these impressive gains, though. AMD is taking advantage of both FSR 3 upscaling as well as FSR 3 frame generation, and in games that don't support FSR 3, AFMF 2 driver-based frame generation is applied as a substitute. Hyper-RX was also enabled for games that support it. For the Intel counterparts, AMD is using Intel's competing XeSS solution for comparison — but it's important to note that XeSS doesn't have any type of frame generation functionality to date, which inevitably skews the results in favor of AMD.

However, AMD also showcased the native performance of both processors without any upscale or frame generation enabled. In this software environment, the AMD Radeon 890M-equipped CPU was pushing virtually identical frame rates, on average, compared to the Arc 140V-equipped Intel counterpart. In fact, in a few games, the Core Ultra 7 258V outperformed the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, such as in Black Ops 6 and Hitman 3. That said, AMD did not provide any exact frame rate statistics for the native performance figures — only showing them on a hard-to-read bar graph visual, making it impossible to define clearly how much faster or slower the 258V was against the HX 370.

We're glad AMD provided native performance figures for both mobile CPUs, but as always, take the 75% performance uplift headline claim with a grain of salt. AMD is using frame generation only on the HX 370 to provide these benefits, which heavily skews all results in favor of its platform. We would have preferred if AMD took out frame generation altogether but left FSR 3 upscaling in to provide a fair comparison between the two chips.

Overall, AMD is advertising a 75% performance lead for its chip, specifically when using frame generation. When upscaling and frame generation are taken out of the equation, AMD reveals its Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 performs on par, on average, against Intel's Core Ultra 7 258V.