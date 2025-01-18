AMD Ryzen 5 7400F sells for $115 in China — US availability and pricing remains a mystery

AMD quietly launched the Ryzen 5 7400F a few days ago but gave no details about its pricing or availability. However, X (formerly Twitter) user MEGAsizeGPU shared on the platform that this budget CPU, expected to be more affordable than the AMD Ryzen 5 7500F launched in July 2023, is now on sale in China.

PC builders, at least those living in China, can now get the Ryzen 5 7400F for CNY 849, which translates to $115.90 (including 13% VAT) based on the exchange rate at the time of writing. If we disregard the sales tax, that could bring the processor's price to around $100.

This makes it far more affordable than the current cheapest AM5 processor, the Ryzen 5 7500F, available on Amazon and Newegg for around $165 or more. However, that assumes that AMD will sell it in the U.S. market for the same price. But if it does so, the $50 price difference will allow more budget builders to upgrade to the AM5 chip much more affordably without sacrificing too much performance.

The Ryzen 5 7400F has almost the exact specifications as the Ryzen 5 7500F. Both chips have the same 3.7 GHz base clock and 65-watt TDP, six cores/12 threads, and 6MB L2 cache + 32MB L3 cache. The difference is the lower 4.7 GHz boost clock on the Ryzen 5 7400F versus 5 GHz on the Ryzen 5 7500F.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

It appears that the Ryzen 5 7400F will also be more affordable than the Phoenix-based Ryzen 5 8400F, and it’s also expected to perform better because of the former’s 32-MB L3 cache, which doubles what’s available for the latter. Given that the Ryzen 5 8400F is currently priced around $150 on Amazon and Newegg, it would make the Ryzen 5 7400F one of the most affordable chips you can get today (assuming AMD keeps the price similar to China) that still performs reasonably well for the average gamer.

Unfortunately, we haven’t seen any listings for the Ryzen 5 7400F in the U.S. and Canada. We also don’t know when it will arrive on store shelves and retail stores, but once they do, it will go perfectly well with the Intel Arc B580 GPU (if you know where to find one), allowing you to build the ultimate budget gaming PC for around $600.