AMD Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X: Where to Buy the New CPUs

The latest Zen 5 processors from AMD have arrived with retailers ready to take orders or at least offering release notifications for the very latest Ryzen processors. The new CPUs release today, August 8, 2024, at 6 am PST, and both tested well for gaming. Take a look at our extensive review of the 6-core 12-thread Ryzen 5 9600X and 8-core 16-thread Ryzen 7 9700X for an in-depth look at performance and benchmark results.

So far the new Ryzen CPUs look like good value for the money, with some impressive testing results in gaming titles, yet the cost of these new processors is less than what the previous generation released. The MSRP price of the new chips is $279 for the Ryzen 5 9600X and $359 for the Ryzen 7 9700X.

The Ryzen 9000X delivers well-rounded power performance with a mere 65/88W TDP envelope, a massive 40% decrease over the previous generation models. For gaming, the 9600X is 5% faster in 1080p gaming than Intel’s $400 Core i7-14700K and 12% faster than the $300 Core i5-14600K. Making this particular CPU a great pick for a conservatively priced new AM5 gaming PC build.

Gaming Performance Benchmark Charts

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

You can see from our benchmarking charts the performance of the Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X at various gaming resolutions from 1080p to 1440p with comparisons to previous generation CPUs from AMD and the competition from Intel.

Where to buy AMD Ryzen 5 9600X

The Ryzen 5 9600X has a release MSRP of $279 and the MSRP for the Ryzen 7 9700X is $359, hopefully, this price will not fluctuate too heavily with demand from early adopters, and hopefully, there's plenty of stock of these new CPUs. Currently, both the 9600X and 9700X may not be available at all retailers, but we will update the below table over the next few days as the processor becomes more readily available online.