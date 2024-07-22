AMD Ryzen 9000 processors prices listed by French retailer — European Ryzen 9 9900X price at nearly $750

The AMD Ryzen 9000-series chips are slated to launch on July 31; but more than a week before its official launch, French PC parts retailer PC21.fr has listed three Ryzen 9000 series processors on its website with prices. The AMD chips are listed as in stock and can be shipped in 24 to 48 hours, as of July 22 at 9:49 am CET (Central European Time).

The available AMD chips are as follows: AMD Ryzen 9 9900X, priced at €680.90 (€567.42 pre-tax); AMD Ryzen 7 9700X, priced at €544.95 (€454.13 pre-tax), and AMD Ryzen 5 9600X, priced at €420.72 (€350.60 pre-tax). Since AMD hasn’t officially started selling the Ryzen 9000 chips, we don’t have official pricing for them yet, but the numbers on PC21.fr pages seem to be on track to what we expect.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: PC21.fr) (Image credit: PC21.fr) (Image credit: PC21.fr)

Here’s a comparison of the prices on the PC21 website versus the launch price of previous AMD generations and US pricing where known.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 PC21.fr Price Launch Price Header Cell - Column 3 PC21.fr Price Launch Price Ryzen 9 9900X €680.90 (US$741.71) TBD Ryzen 9 7900X €619.52 (US$674.87) US$549 Ryzen 7 9700X €544.95 (US$593.64) TBD Ryzen 7 7700X €515.02 (US$561.03) US$399 Ryzen 5 9600X €420.72 (US$458.31) TBD Ryzen 5 7600X €337.36 (US$367.50) US$299

PC21.fr looks like a reputable business, having been in operation since 2000 in France. However, this is not the first time that it has accidentally published the prices of processors before AMD has officially launched them. According to a Reddit post from 2017, the website accidentally published the prices of AMD Ryzen 1000-series chips in the middle of February — about two weeks before their official launch.

One thing to note, though, is that these numbers are a bit higher than the pre-order prices set by Funtech, which show €500 for the 9900X, €400 for the 9700X, and €310 for the 9600X. These numbers are much lower than PC21’s offerings, even if they do not factor in taxes yet. Nevertheless, Funtech’s home country is Slovenia, which has a lower cost of living than France which might explain the price difference.

With just 10 days to go before the official launch of the Ryzen 9000 desktop chips, it’s plausible that some retailers already have them in stock. However, we’re unsure of what to make of these Ryzen 9000 listings. PC21.fr seems to be a legitimate PC parts retailer and we could add the processor into our cart. But the 24-to-48-hour shipping time might sound unrealistic, especially as the chips haven’t officially launched yet. These listings might even be breaking a couple of NDAs with AMD and could lead to headaches for buyers if this was a listing mistake. So, we suggest holding off on buying these processors until after the official launch and MSRPs are known.