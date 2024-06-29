Overseas Ryzen 9000 CPU preorders shed light on potential MSRPs — Ryzen 9 9950X for $707, Ryzen 5 9600X for $332
We expected lower launch prices and so far aren't disappointed
The first preorder for AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 9000 (Granite Ridge) processors is here, folks, which will compete against the best CPUs in July. At least, it’s here if you order from one particular Slovenian retailer. Funtech (via VideoCardz) has begun accepting orders for four of AMD’s upcoming Zen 5 CPUs, but shipments won’t start until August 2.
Since these are the first retailer listings for Ryzen 9000, treat them cautiously. These could be placeholder prices, and we must also factor in VAT (value-added tax) when looking at hardware aboard. As previously suspected, the new Ryzen 9000 processors will be cheaper than their Zen 4 predecessors at launch. After all, new processors are almost expected to launch at the same or slightly higher price point than the previous generation. That doesn’t appear to be entirely the case with Granite Ridge, according to Funtech.
For simplicity, we use the online price for the Ryzen 9000 chips at Funtech, which is significantly cheaper than the regular price. We compare the Zen 5 chips with their Zen 4 counterpart’s MSRPs. However, it’s important to highlight that many of AMD’s Zen 4 chips have dropped in price since their launch.
|CPU
|CPU Cores
|Max Clock
|TDP
|Funtech Pricing
|Converted to U.S. dollar
|U.S. MSRP
|Ryzen 9 9950X
|16 Zen 5 Cores
|5.7 GHz
|170W
|€660
|$707
|?
|Ryzen 9 7950X3D
|16 Zen 4 Cores
|5.7 GHz
|120W
|€589
|$631
|$699
|Ryzen 9 7950X
|16 Zen 4 Cores
|5.7 GHz
|170W
|€510
|$547
|$699
|Ryzen 9 9900X
|12 Zen 5 Cores
|5.6 GHz
|120W
|€500
|$536
|?
|Ryzen 9 7900X3D
|12 Zen 4 Cores
|5.6 GHz
|120W
|€425
|$456
|$599
|Ryzen 7 9700X
|8 Zen 5 Cores
|5.5 GHz
|65W
|€400
|$429
|?
|Ryzen 9 7900X
|12 Zen 4 Cores
|5.6 GHz
|170W
|€392
|$420
|$549
|Ryzen 7 7800X3D
|8 Zen 4 Cores
|5.0 GHz
|120W
|€392
|$420
|$449
|Ryzen 5 9600X
|6 Zen 5 Cores
|5.4 GHz
|65W
|€310
|$332
|?
|Ryzen 7 7700X
|8 Zen 4 Cores
|5.4 GHz
|105W
|€305
|$327
|$399
|Ryzen 5 7600X
|6 Zen 4 Cores
|5.3 GHz
|105W
|€212
|$227
|$299
Funtech listed the Ryzen 9 9950X for $707, slightly more expensive than when the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X first launched. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 9 9900X may go for $536, which is less than what the Ryzen 7 7900X debuted at. On the contrary, the Ryzen 7 9700X seemingly exhibits a higher MSRP than the Ryzen 7 7700X. Lastly, the Ryzen 5 9600X retails $332 at Funtech, making it 11% higher than the Ryzen 5 7600X.
Although AMD only confirmed that the Ryzen 9000 will hit the market in July, rumors exist that the Zen 5 chips will probably arrive on July 31. However, similar rumors claim that high-end X870 motherboards will not be available at Granite Ridge's launch. Instead, the premium motherboards may not land until September. As we near the rumored launch date, we should hopefully get a better idea of the Ryzen 9000 series pricing from U.S. retailers.
