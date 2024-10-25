AMD Ryzen AI 7 300 "Krackan Point" APU allegedly spotted in a benchmark and shipping manifest — Sports eight Zen 5 cores and LPDDR5X-8000 memory

Thanks to Everest on X, an APU from AMD's upcoming "Krackan Point" or mainstream Ryzen AI 300 series has allegedly surfaced in a benchmark and a shipping manifest.

The Ryzen AI 300 series launched with AMD's premier "Strix Point" silicon, which is offered across the Ryzen 9 and Ryzen 7 PRO series with upwards of 16 Compute Units (CUs) based on RDNA 3.5. As is tradition, AMD will follow up with a budget-oriented Krackan lineup next year—of which, we presume, the flagship has just been leaked.

The APU was spotted with the OPN code "100-000000713-21_N" at Openbenchmarking, a website that assembles benchmark data from the Phoronix Test Suite. A configuration of eight cores and sixteen threads lands it in Ryzen 7 territory, so it is safe to assume that APUs in the mainstream Ryzen AI 5/7 300 series will be based on Krackan.

It is pertinent to mention that, based on leaks, these eight cores are split up into four Zen 5 and four Zen 5c cores - though the cache configuration does not change. To further solidify our claims, the motherboard mentions "BirmanPlus-KRK" - where KRK is shorthand for Krackan.

Furthermore, this leak discloses that Krackan will support up to LPDDR5X-8000 memory, which is a nice bump from Strix and Phoenix - both topping out at just LPDDR5-7500. Rumor has it that Krackan Point APUs have a maximum of eight CUs based on RDNA 3.5. Since Lunar Lake can handily keep pace with the Radeon 890M with 16 CUs, Krackan might be on the losing end - though competitive pricing will give it an edge since Lunar Lake is not cheap to manufacture and package.

A shipping manifest also allegedly mentions two Krackan Point APUs: the Ryzen 7 PRO and Ryzen 5 PRO, with a TDP of 28W based on AMD's FP8 socket. It appears that AMD is currently sending shipments to OEMs, so Krackan might not be that far off.

Based on AMD's statement, Krackan Point is real and will arrive in early 2025. Team Red might eye CES 2025 to announce these APUs, followed by a launch in the coming weeks. Krackan Point should replace the Phoenix series - giving users the benefits of Zen 5 and the updated RDNA 3.5 architecture.