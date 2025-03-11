AMD unveils Zen 5c embedded processors, 9005 EPYC series optimized for edge computing

The warranty of EPYC Embedded 9005 series CPUs has also been extended from five to seven years

AMD's Zen 5 architecture has officially entered the embedded market with the introduction of the EPYC Embedded 9005 series. The new chips take advantage of AMD's compact Zen 5c architecture, which is optimized for density-focused computing and edge tasks.

AMD is offering a wide gamut of SKUs to serve as many customers as possible, similar to previous generations. Core counts range from "entry-level" models offering just 8 CPU cores, all the way to its flagship Embedded 9965, offering 192 cores. Likewise, TDP ranges significantly depending on core count — the eight-core model is paired to a 125W TDP, while the 192-core behemoth goes up to a whopping 500W TDP to keep all the cores from getting too toasty.

The new Embedded 9005 series (with AMD's Zen 5c architecture) allegedly has 30 to 60% greater data processing throughput compared to the prior generation for networking and storage-focused workloads. The company also says Zen 5c cores offer an estimated 30% greater energy efficency than Intel's 6th Gen Xeon competitors.

Memory capacity goes tops out at a stunning 6TB of DDR5 per CPU socket, and the new chips support up to 160 PCIe 5.0 lanes, with CXL 2.0 support for greater storage expansion and high-speed networking between storage applications. The new chips also retain the same SP5 socket as the previous-gen Embedded 9004 series, enabling system integrators and IT to upgrade outgoing SP5 systems with the newer Embedded 9005-series chips.

The Embedded 9005 series will live in unison with the outgoing Zen 5 and Zen 5c-based EPYC 9005 series, of which many of the flagship Zen 5c counterparts have identical specs to their Embedded counterparts. The target audience for AMD's new Embedded CPUs is edge computing platforms, which prioritize compute density over anything else. The new lineup is also designed around a longer lifecycle; AMD has boosted the CPU warranty of its Embedded 9005 series from 5 years to 7 years.

This change has been allegedly adapted for "embedded systems running mission-critical applications in harsh conditions, minimizing unplanned downtime, repairs, and costly system replacements."

Swipe to scroll horizontally

CPU

Base Clock

Boost Clock

TDP

AMD EPYC™ Embedded 9965

2.25 GHz

3.7 GHz

500W

AMD EPYC™ Embedded 9845

2.1 GHz

3.7 GHz

390W

AMD EPYC™ Embedded 9755

2.7 GHz

4.1 GHz

500W

AMD EPYC™ Embedded 9745

2.4 GHz

3.7 GHz

400W

AMD EPYC™ Embedded 9655P

2.6 GHz

4.5 GHz

400W

AMD EPYC™ Embedded 9655

2.6 GHz

4.5 GHz

400W

AMD EPYC™ Embedded 9555P

3.2 GHz

4.4 GHz

360W

AMD EPYC™ Embedded 9555

3.2 GHz

4.4 GHz

360W

AMD EPYC™ Embedded 9535

2.4 GHz

4.3 GHz

300W

AMD EPYC™ Embedded 9455P

3.15 GHz

4.4 GHz

300W

AMD EPYC™ Embedded 9455

3.15 GHz

4.4 GHz

300W

AMD EPYC™ Embedded 9355P

3.55 GHz

4.4 GHz

280W

AMD EPYC™ Embedded 9355

3.55 GHz

4.4 GHz

280W

AMD EPYC™ Embedded 9335

3 GHz

4.4 GHz

210W

AMD EPYC™ Embedded 9255

3.25 GHz

4.3 GHz

200W

AMD EPYC™ Embedded 9135

3.65 GHz

4.3 GHz

200W

AMD EPYC™ Embedded 9015

3.6 GHz

4.1 GHz

125W

