AMD Zen 5 'Fire Range' CPUs retain FL1 packaging, but may mean refreshed laptops will stick with RTX 40 graphics

AMD is delaying the release of its Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000-series processors for high-performance gaming desktops, but Zen 5-based gaming laptops may be closer than we think. A reputable leaker claims that AMD's codenamed Fire Range processors for gaming notebooks retain packaging used by Zen 4-based codenamed Dragon Range CPUs, which means that laptop makers can just swap next-gen processors into existing designs without making almost any changes. But there is a catch.

AMD's Zen 5-based 'Fire Range' CPUs and Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7040HX 'Dragon Range' processors use the same FL1 packaging, which means that notebook producers can just install the upcoming CPUs into existing laptops without changing the design of their motherboards, according to reputable leaker Golden Pig Upgrade Pack. This is still an unofficial piece of information, so take it with a grain of salt. AMD's FL1 package can pack two CCDs and one IOD, which enables it to build 16-core Ryzen processors for laptops with performance comparable to AMD's desktop CPUs.

Pin-to-pin compatibility between AMD's Zen 5-powered Ryzen 'Fire Range' and Zen 4-based Ryzen 'Dragon Range' processors means that notebook makers will be able to roll out next-generation gaming notebooks featuring Zen 5 CPUs rather sooner than later. By contrast, it will not be that easy for laptop makers to upgrade their Raptor Lake designs to Arrow Lake processors, as they are not pin-to-pin compatible.

There is a small catch though. Without any doubt, notebook makers will build laptops with AMD's Fire Range inside and release them this fall. Since most Dragon Range motherboard designs are meant for Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs, such Zen 5 notebooks will also come with the green company's Ada Lovelace graphics processors and while AMD will enjoy sales of next-gen CPUs, it will not sell any mobile Radeon GPUs in these machines despite it enjoying CPU leadership.

Furthermore, it remains to be seen whether owners of Zen 4 and GeForce RTX 40 laptops will bite Zen 5 and GeForce RTX 40 notebooks or will wait for Zen 5 and GeForce RTX 50 machines - probably due by mid-2025. After all, a strong GPU matters more than the CPU for mainstream AAA gaming.