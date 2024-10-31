AMD's gaming-optimized Ryzen 7 9800X3D rumored to cost $479 — $30 price bump over prior-gen Ryzen 7 7800X3D

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 9800X3D will reportedly cost $30 more than the last generation, based on a tip by Hoang Anh Phu on X. This puts the Ryzen 7 9800X3D's MSRP at $479, or 6% higher than the 7800X3D — a marginal difference at best.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D, set to be AMD's go-to option for gaming, is an eight-core chip packed with 104MB of total cache. Rumor has it that AMD has redesigned the structural layout of its new Ryzen 9000X3D processors - stacking the CCDs atop the cache tile. If we go by rumored specifications, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D will ship with eight Zen 5 cores and sixteen threads; clocking in at base and boost frequencies of 4.7 GHz and 5.2 GHz respectively. Memory-wise, the UMC allows for DDR5-5600 (1 DPC) at JEDEC speeds, but we could see these CPUs hit DDR5-6000+ with ease.

The tweet includes a little emoji up-arrow followed by a sum of $30, hinting at a price rise over the last generation, which would put the Ryzen 7 9800X3D at $479. Pertinent to note that both the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and 7800X3D launched at a retail price of $449. You might even attribute this small price delta to inflation - but that's food for thought.

Leaks claim that the Ryzen 7 9800X3D can keep pace with its Zen 5 non-X3D counterparts in productivity as well. This is a result of these chips incorporating AMD's 2nd Generation V-Cache technology leading to improved thermals and higher clock speeds. The results speak for themselves since the 9800X3D, allegedly, has a base clock 500 MHz higher than its predecessor.

As we speak, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is facing a global shortage due to high demand from gamers and constrained supply from AMD. Put two and two together and there might be some serious strain on the initial supply of the new 9800X3D, but that's yet to be seen. Official leaked slides suggest users anticipate an 8% boost in gaming performance and 15% higher multi-core scores than the last generation.

AMD has confirmed that the Ryzen 7 9800X3D will launch on November 7 - or in a week. The press material did not mention anything about the MSRP so it is best to wait for an official statement from Team Red.