Recent AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D price action suggests stock is running low ahead of a possible 9800X3D launch

One of AMD’s most popular gaming processors, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, is seemingly heading towards a shortage, as prices have jumped recently while availability is getting tighter.

A quick check on PC Part Picker shows an increasing trend in the 7800X3D’s prices in the past two months in the U.S., with prices on MemoryC starting at around $424 on August 1 and ending at more than $524 today — $100 up and a near 24% jump. Newegg’s prices for the chip also started a little over $381 and now sit at $419, an increase of around 10%. However, note that this number recently fell from a high of $449, meaning the 7800X3D’s price actually went up by 17% first, before settling to the current price.

We also searched Amazon for stocks of the popular gaming processor. However, our search for “7800X3D” only showed results for 7900X3D, 7900X, 5700X3D, 7700X, and 7950X3D. We were able to eventually find it by visiting the AMD storefront and then going to Processors > Ryzen 7000 Series. On that page, we saw the Ryzen 7 7800X3D listing, but it didn’t have ‘Add to Cart’ available, only ‘See options’.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

When we click on See All Buying Options for the 7800X3D, all available listings, both used and new, demanded a premium for the chip. The most affordable price started at $530.99 for used and $548.90 for new — a massive jump from the $449 launch price. This increase in prices is indicative of constrained supplies of the chip in the U.S.

Discussions among enthusiasts in forums and on social media indicate that 7800X3D processors remain readily available in various European countries, including Poland, Germany, Denmark, Finland, and Sweden. However, there is quite certainly a trend of increasing prices.

Given that there are no major global announcements or events that have directly affected AMD, this change in prices is driven either by a sudden increase in demand or a drop in supply. The previous is unlikely, especially as the 7800X3D isn’t exactly a new processor, having been launched over a year ago. So, it’s likely that the supply of the popular gaming chip is starting to drop globally.

We have no official guidance about what is happening, but this might be connected to the rumors that the Ryzen 7 9800X3D will arrive in October. After all, if AMD is launching a new gaming chip, it would not want to have extra stocks of the older 7800X3D in its warehouses. If it wants to clear those out after the arrival of the Ryzen 9000-series X3D processor, then it will have to its price to move inventory.

In light of the above observations, if you’re in the market for the 7800X3D, we recommend holding off on your purchase, especially with the record-high prices on the market. If the 9800X3D launches as predicted, you can expect prices for the 7800X3D to drop precipitously, saving you money on your PC build.