Asus inadvertently lists AMD's Ryzen 9000X3D processors on microsite

While we know that AMD is on track to release its Ryzen 9000 X3D processors with 3D V-Cache in the coming months, the company has remained tight-lipped about its specific plans. However, its partner Asus apparently mentioned AMD's Ryzen 9000 X3D-series processors on its microsite dedicated to AMD 800-series motherboards.

Although Asus's web page, which covers its motherboards featuring AMD's X870E, X870, B850, and B840 chipsets, does not directly mention Ryzen 9000X3D CPUs with 3D V-Cache, the microsite's source code is full of references to Zen 5-based X3D, as discovered by @momomo_us.

The Asus web page does not reveal the specifications for AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9000 X3D processors, so the listings just tell us that AMD is working on the CPUs. Because the Ryzen 9 represents the pinnacle of AMD’s technology, AMD will likely first equip its highest-end processors with 3D V-Cache to position them for demanding gamers.

Therefore, we expect AMD's 16-core Ryzen 9 9950X3D, 12-core Ryzen 9 9900X3D, and eight-core Ryzen 7 9800X3D to be on the market first, with cheaper models possibly emerging later. In addition to launching its latest and greatest Ryzen 9000 X3D CPUs with 3D V-Cache, the company is expected to refresh its Ryzen 5000 X3D and Ryzen 7000 X3D lineups with inexpensive offerings in the coming weeks.

The biggest question is perhaps when the CPUs will hit retail. The fact that Asus mentions AMD's Ryzen 9000 X3D processors may indicate that these CPUs are set to arrive sooner rather than later. Considering that some gamers are not quite satisfied with the performance uplift brought by Zen 5, it makes a lot of sense for AMD to release X3D versions of these products for gamers who aren't completely convinced to upgrade their AM5 platforms now.

AMD's Ryzen 9000 X3D processors with 3D V-Cache should offer significantly better performance in games and applications that rely on single-thread performance and memory bandwidth than regular Ryzen 9000-series CPUs thanks to a massive L3 cache. However, a disadvantage of these processors is that they cannot be overclocked, which naturally reduces their appeal to enthusiasts who tend to overclock everything they have.