Back down to its lowest-ever price, snag AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X3D for just $329

Guess who's back, back again... yes that's right, one of AMDs premier X3D processors from the 7000-series lineup and among the best CPUs for gaming is back on sale at its lowest-ever price. This is a fairly unusual move, as with the recently announced Amazon Prime Day sales event only a few weeks away (16th - 17th July 2024) the prices for most tech usually go up in price from my experience, to make the Prime Day deals look that much better.

Similar to the last time this CPU was on offer, the price of this CPU has dropped so much that it's now cheaper than the lower-tier Ryzen 7 7800X3D. This is fantastic news if you're looking to build a new budget gaming and productivity PC. You can find this deal on the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D at Amazon for its lowest-ever price of $329.

What makes the X3D line of AMD processors special is their use of AMD's stacked 3D V-Cache technology, and the 7000-series uses the 2nd generation iteration of this tech. Using a large L3 cache, the processors have a huge advantage when it comes to gaming processes and workloads, but they can still function adequately in normal day-to-day productivity tasks, especially this chip, which comes equipped with 12 cores and 24 threads.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D: now $329 at Amazon (was $599)



With 12 cores and 24 threads, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D delivers blistering performance in gaming and also has the infrastructure to perform amazingly well in productivity tasks.

In our Ryzen 9 7900X3D review, we praised this chip's gaming performance. However, at launch, its pricing was slightly off relative to AMD's other X3D CPUs. Now, the prices are far more in line with each other, and the onboarding cost of adopting the latest AM5 platform has dropped significantly. Today's discount offers you the chance to pick up a gaming powerhouse of a CPU for its lowest price.