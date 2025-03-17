Finally, AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D is readily available again, and at MSRP

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: Check Amazon

One of the best processors for outright gaming, AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D, with its hefty stacked 3D V-Cache, has been the in-demand CPU for gaming since its initial launch in January and has been very hard to get hold of. AMD even stated that they were trying to get weekly rollouts of stock to retailers to cope with the demand, but that didn't stop the CPU from disappearing almost instantly from website pages when new stock came in. Prices for the 9800X3D skyrocketed, with third-party resellers trying to cash in on the demand for this processor and charging egregious prices.

It's been two months, but finally, you can get hold of AMD's current-generation gaming king. Maybe it's the stock levels catching up, or perhaps the launch of the 9900X3D and 9950X3D CPUs recently has pulled away some of the demand on the 9800X3D, but, whatever the reason, if you're looking to build a top-of-the-line gaming rig, now, you can actually get your hands on this impressive CPU.

Available for its $479 MSRP launch price, you can find the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D for sale at Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. I don't see any discounts coming for this super-popular processor anytime soon, but it's great to see the price come back to normal now that there is availability. Here's hoping the same happens with graphics cards, but I'm not going to hold my breath.

AMD's latest gaming king, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, uses AMD's successful 3D V-Cache technology, which provides the 9800X3D its pure gaming prowess. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D comes with eight cores and 16 threads and has a 120W TDP.

You can find more details of the performance of the Ryzen 7 processor in our detailed review of the 9800X3D. With an 8% performance gain on the previous generation 7800X3D, and easily outperforming the competition from Intel in gaming benchmarks. The 9800X3D is unlocked for overclocking and doesn't have excessive cooling requirements, making this processor one of the best CPUs for pure gaming.