Intel lists non-K and T-series Core Ultra 200S processors for desktop PCs

11 CPUs for mainstream and low-power desktops.

On Monday, Intel published a list of its mainstream Core Ultra 200S processors for desktop PCs. The family of non-K Core Ultra 200S "Arrow Lake-S" CPUs with 65W and 35W processor base power includes 11 models, which will join six Core Ultra 200K processors that have already been available for a quarter. 

The range of Intel's Core Ultra 200S processors for mainstream and low-power PCs includes CPUs with 10 (6P+4E) 14 (6P + 8E), 20 (8P + 12E), and 24 (8P + 16E) cores, depending on positioning. All the CPUs support up to 192 GB of DDR5-6400 memory and feature 24 PCIe lanes, including 16 PCIe 5.0 lanes for graphics cards, four PCI 5.0 lanes for an SSD, and four more PCIe 4.0 lanes for another drive. Interestingly, Intel does not mention support for CUDIMMs. 

Nine out of 11 Core Ultra 200S processors for mainstream and low-power desktops feature integrated graphics with four (512 stream processors), three (384 SPs), or two (256 SPs) Xe cores based on the Xe2 LPG microarchitecture. Traditionally, F-series processors do not feature an iGPU, so these CPUs require a discrete graphics card. 

Core Ultra 9 285 Core Ultra 9 285T Core Ultra 7 265 Core Ultra 7 265F Core Ultra 7 265T Core Ultra 5 245 Core Ultra 5 245T Core Ultra 5 235 Core Ultra 5 235T Core Ultra 5 225 Core Ultra 5 225F
Total Cores2424202020141414141010
Performance Cores88888666666
Efficient Ccores1616121212888844
Total Threads2424202020141414141010
Max Turbo Frequency5.6 GHz5.4 GHz5.3 GHz5.3 GHz5.3 GHz5.1 GHz5.1 GHz5 GHz5 GHz4.9 GHz4.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Frequency 5.5 GHz5.4 GHz5.3 GHz5.3 GHz5.3 GHzRow 6 - Cell 6 Row 6 - Cell 7 Row 6 - Cell 8 Row 6 - Cell 9 Row 6 - Cell 10
Performance-core Max Turbo Frequency5.4 GHz5.3 GHz5.2 GHz5.2 GHz5.2 GHz5.1 GHz5.1 GHz5 GHz5 GHz4.9 GHz4.9 GHz
Efficient-core Max Turbo Frequency4.6 GHz4.6 GHz4.6 GHz4.6 GHz4.6 GHz4.5 GHz4.5 GHz4.4 GHz4.4 GHz4.4 GHz4.4 GHz
Performance-core Base Frequency2.5 GHz1.4 GHz2.4 GHz2.4 GHz1.5 GHz3.5 GHz2.2 GHz3.4 GHz2.2 GHz3.3 GHz3.3 GHz
Efficient-core Base Frequency1.9 GHz1.2 GHz1.8 GHz1.8 GHz1.2 GHz3 GHz1.7 GHz2.9 GHz1.6 GHz2.7 GHz2.7 GHz
Peak TOPS3635332533292927272319
Cache36 MB Smart Cache36 MB Smart Cache30 MB Smart Cache30 MB Smart Cache30 MB Smart Cache24 MB Smart Cache24 MB Smart Cache24 MB Smart Cache24 MB Smart Cache20 MB Smart Cache20 MB Smart Cache
Total L2 Cache40 MB40 MB36 MB36 MB36 MB26 MB26 MB26 MB26 MB22 MB22 MB
Base Power65 W35 W65 W65 W35 W65 W35 W65 W35 W65 W65 W
Maximum Turbo Power182 W112 W182 W182 W112 W121 W114 W121 W114 W121 W121 W
Deep Learning Boost (DL Boost) on CPUYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Max Memory192 GB192 GB192 GB192 GB192 GB192 GB192 GB192 GB192 GB192 GB192 GB
Memory TypesUp to DDR5 6400 MT/sUp to DDR5 6400 MT/sUp to DDR5 6400 MT/sUp to DDR5 6400 MT/sUp to DDR5 6400 MT/sUp to DDR5 6400 MT/sUp to DDR5 6400 MT/sUp to DDR5 6400 MT/sUp to DDR5 6400 MT/sUp to DDR5 6400 MT/sUp to DDR5 6400 MT/s
GPU Base Frequency300 MHz300 MHz300 MHz-300 MHz300 MHz300 MHz300 MHz300 MHz300 MHz-
GPU Max Dynamic Frequency2 GHz2 GHz1.95 GHz-1.95 GHz1.9 GHz1.9 GHz2 GHz2 GHz1.8 GHz-
GPU Peak TOPS (Int8)888-888664-
Xe-cores444-444332-
PCI Express Configurations ‡Up to 1x16+2x4 | 2x8+2x4 | 1x8+4x4Up to 1x16+2x4 | 2x8+2x4 | 1x8+4x4Up to 1x16+2x4 | 2x8+2x4 | 1x8+4x4Up to 1x16+2x4 | 2x8+2x4 | 1x8+4x4Up to 1x16+2x4 | 2x8+2x4 | 1x8+4x4Up to 1x16+2x4 | 2x8+2x4 | 1x8+4x4Up to 1x16+2x4 | 2x8+2x4 | 1x8+4x4Up to 1x16+2x4 | 2x8+2x4 | 1x8+4x4Up to 1x16+2x4 | 2x8+2x4 | 1x8+4x4Up to 1x16+2x4 | 2x8+2x4 | 1x8+4x4Up to 1x16+2x4 | 2x8+2x4 | 1x8+4x4
Max # of PCI Express Lanes2424242424242424242424

The AI performance of Intel's Arrow Lake-S processors with locked multipliers varies from model to model and spans from 19 to 36 TOPS. This is below Microsoft's requirements for Copilot+ PCs, and therefore, desktops based on the new CPUs will not support the latest features supported by Windows 11

However, one advantage of Intel's Core Ultra 200S platforms for mainstream and low-power PCs is their support for up to two Thunderbolt 4 ports, as well as DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 display outputs. 

All of Intel's Arrow Lake-S CPUs are made by TSMC using N3B (compute tile), N5P (graphics tile), and N6 (SoC tile, I/O tile) process technologies and then assembled and packaged by Intel using its Foveros 3D technology. 

Intel's Core Ultra 200S-series desktop processors with 65W and 35W PBP will go on sale starting January 13, 2025. The Core Ultra 200S family will also include codenamed Bartlett Lake-S CPUs, but Intel has yet to disclose their specifications.

