Intel's Core i5-14600KF is now only $277 at Amazon

If you're in the market for a new processor, now is a great time to spend a little and get a lot. The Intel Core i5-14600KF is available at Amazon for one of its lowest prices. It's usually priced around $324, but it's currently discounted to just $277. So far, no expiration has been specified, so we're not sure for how long it will be made available at this rate.

We haven't reviewed this processor yet, but we did compare benchmark data between the Core i5-14600 and Core i5-14600K . The K indicates that the version is unlocked for overclocking. The one discounted today also has the letter F in its name, indicating it doesn't have onboard graphics.

Intel Core i5-14600KF: now $277 at Amazon (was $324)

The Intel Core i5-14600KF has 14 cores and 20 threads. Under optimal conditions, it can reach speeds as high as 5.3GHz. This edition supports DDR5-5600 and is unlocked for overclocking out of the box.

The Core i5-14600KF has 14 cores, 6 of which are performance cores and 8 of which are efficiency cores. They total up to 20 threads. The lowest efficiency core base speed is 2.6GHz, while the highest performance core measurement clocks in at 5.3GHz.

This CPU can use up to 192GB of RAM via two channels and supports DDR5-5600. The Core i5-14600KF comes unlocked for overclocking and has no integrated graphics, so you will need a separate GPU to get started. Overall, this is a fairly beefy processor, and at a sub-$300 price, it's hard to beat.

Visit Amazon's Core i5-14600KF product page for more details and purchase options.