Intel's Core i7-14700K processor hits its lowest-ever price

AMD's 7800X3D rules the roost when it comes to the best CPU for gaming, but what if you want a processor that also performs well in more productivity-oriented tasks? This is where the sweet spot for the 14700K comes in. Not only is it a decent performer when it comes to gaming, but it can also power through everyday work and creativity tasks, better than the gaming-focused X3D CPUs from AMD.

You can currently pick up the Intel Core i7-14700K processor for $389 from Newegg when you apply code TYDQA269 at the checkout. This is the K-variant of the 14700 and features integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770 and is unlocked for overclocking should you want to play around with multipliers if your equipment and skills support it.

This is the lowest-ever price I've seen for this particular CPU, but you can pick up the Core i7-14700KF at B&H Photo for $10 less. This virtually identical processor is also unlocked for overclocking but doesn't include Intel's integrated graphics.

Intel Core i7-14700K Processor: now $389 at Newegg (was $410)



Cores: 20 (8 x P-Cores + 12 x E-Cores)

Threads: 28

Cache: L3 33MB

Core Clock: P-Core 3.4 GHz, E-Core 2.5 GHz

Boost Clock: P-Core Turbo 3.0: 5.6 GHz, P-Core Turbo 5.5 GHz, E-Core Turbo 4.3 GHz



The lowest price on Intel's Core i7-14700K sees AMD's competition hit a price sweet spot for bang-for-buck performance. The 14700K performs well in gaming and productivity tasks and includes integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770. See our review of the Intel Core i7-14700K for more information on this mid-range CPU.

Intel's Core i7-14700K features an uplift over its previous generation namesake, the Core i7-13700K, but now includes a slight boost in cores and performance, gaining four more E-cores over the prior-gen. The i7-14700K contains 20 cores that are made up of 8x P-cores and 12x E-cores. So if you're looking to upgrade an existing Intel system, you can still make use of 600/700-series compatible motherboards and have support for either DDR4 or DDR5 memory.