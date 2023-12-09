Meteor Lake laptop chip performs like Ryzen 7 desktop PC chip in leaked benchmark — next-gen 16-core Ultra 9 185H flaunts 5.1 GHz at 45W

A Weibo user has leaked images and system specifications of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Book 4, which uses Intel's Core Ultra 9 185H Meteor Lake CPU (via @9550pro on X). The leak includes clear images of the internal layout of the Galaxy Book 4 (presumably the Ultra model) and screenshots from CPU-Z.

Unfortunately, we didn't get much benchmarking data from this leak since the leaker was, in their own words, "too lazy to run" benchmarks. They did share a CPU-Z benchmark result, and the performance is roughly on par with AMD's Ryzen 7 7700X. However, CPU-Z's built-in test isn't known for being great, so drawing early conclusions based on this single data point is probably not a good idea.

Although the Weibo user didn't specify what laptop he was showing off, it's all but sure the laptop is Samsung's Galaxy Book 4, which is rumored to be announced on December 15. The internal layout of the leaked laptop is highly similar to that of the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, which has the same color scheme on the PCB, the exact placement of M.2 slots and USB ports, and even near-identical cable routing.

According to the leak, this Galaxy Book 4 is equipped with the Core Ultra 9 185H and Nvidia's RTX 4070, paired with an improved vapor chamber cooler. The laptop also has Power Delivery 3.1 charging and uses a 140-watt charger. We can also guess the computer has the same ports as the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: HDMI, Micro SD, 3.5mm audio, a single USB Type-A port, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The CPU-Z screenshot reveals that the Core Ultra 9 185H has a 45-watt TDP, which is standard for Intel's H-class chips. We also see that the CPU uses the C0 stepping, which indicates what version of Meteor Lake the chip operates. Steppings are organized by letter (a distinct version) and divided by number. If you're familiar with software updates for games or GPU drivers, C0 means version 3.0.

A stepping of C0 implies a somewhat longer development process than usual. For comparison, Ryzen 7000 Raphael chips use the B2 stepping, Ryzen 5000 Vermeer CPUs initially used the B0 stepping but later moved to B2, and Intel's Raptor Lake processors are all on B0. Alder Lake CPUs had a stepping of C0, much like Meteor Lake, and there are parallels between the two chips. Alder Lake was developed on the troubled Intel 7 (formerly 10nm) node, and Meteor Lake is the first CPU to use the Intel 4 (previously 7nm) node, which also saw its development issues.

Intel will announce Meteor Lake on December 14, so corresponding laptops should be around the corner.