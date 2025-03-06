Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D hit retail on March 12, according to official AMD outlet in China

New listings at AMD's official JD.com store suggest the retail embargo for its Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D processors will lift on March 12 (via ITHome). JD.com, alternatively known as Jingdong, is an online e-commerce company that is ranked as China's largest B2C retailer by revenue. Courtesy of HXL, AMD has priced these CPUs at $770 and $630, respectively, reflecting a moderate increase over their predecessors, at least in the Chinese market. Note that (pre-sale) listings in China are not wholly indicative of global pricing and availability.

AMD announced high-core count Ryzen 9000X3D offerings at CES, promising retail availability by Q1 2025. Without discussing pricing, it showcased how these CPUs stack up versus their Zen 4 counterparts and Intel's troubled Arrow Lake processors, claiming 20% higher FPS on average versus the Core Ultra 9 285K.

Ryzen 9000X3D processors leverage AMD's 2nd generation V-Cache technology, with the SRAM packaged beneath the CCD. Dual-CCD models like the 9950X3D and 9900X3D still have V-Cache implemented on only one of the CCDs, so the total cache count remains unchanged.

Last month, a reliable leaker from China alleged the review embargo for the 9950X3D ends March 11th, which lines up with what we're seeing today at AMD's JD store. As for pricing, HXL used a special plugin designed for JD.com which allowed them to view prices across different regions. The Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D are listed at 5599 RMB ($770) and 4599 RMB ($630), representing a 5% and 2% higher price versus the launch prices (in China) for the last-gen 7950X3D and 7900X3D.

Keep in mind that China generally imposes a 13% VAT (Value Added Tax), so the expected global prices drop to $670 and $550 for both CPUs before tax, but that's no more than a guess. Earlier in February, data scrapers revealed potential $699 and $599 price-tags from Newegg. So which one is it? The latest information suggests a $50 drop in MSRP over Ryzen 7000X3D, which seems unlikely since Arrow Lake's gaming performance has been weaker than anticipated. It's hard to conclude as these prices are based on pre-sale listings so it's best to wait for an official statement.

Even though AMD says the 9950X3D and 9900X3D can deliver comparable gaming performance to the 9800X3D, the latter will inevitably hold an advantage in certain titles. The high core count models are more geared towards productivity, so customers will have a wide array of CPUs to choose from, depending on their needs. All that's left is an announcement from AMD where we expect further details on pricing and availability.