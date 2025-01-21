AMD exec reveals Ryzen 9 9950X3D, Ryzen 9 9900X3D gaming performance — similar to Ryzen 7 9800X3D

AMD’s top-of-the-line Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D chips are expected to have the same gaming performance as the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, one of the best gaming CPUs on the market. AMD Product and Business Development Manager Martijn Boonstra told VideoGamer that the two chips will “provide similar overall gaming performance to the 9800X3D.”

“There will be some games that perform a bit better, and some games will perform a little worse,” added Boonstra, “but on the whole the experience is comparable.” The former will be noticeable for titles that favor more cores and threads, especially as the Ryzen 9 9900X3D will have 12 cores while the Ryzen 9 9950X3D will have a whopping 16 cores versus the Ryzen 7 9800X3D’s eight cores. However, it's a rare case since not many games utilize more than eight cores. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D still has the upper hand in games that favor eight cores since everything is done on a single CCD.

In its announcement, AMD claims that the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D will outperform Intel’s latest top chips, especially when using productivity and creator apps. It says the Ryzen 9 9950X3D performs about 10% better using multi-threaded creator apps like Photoshop than the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K. So, AMD will likely market the Ryzen 9 9900X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X3D to professionals and creators who are also into gaming, while the Ryzen 7 9800X3D targets the general gamer enthusiast market.

Unfortunately, AMD hasn’t released pricing information for these chips yet, although we expect them to be released this January. However, if we look at historical pricing, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D launched at $449, while the Ryzen 9 7900X3D was announced at $599, and the Ryzen 9 7950X3 was priced at $699. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D’s launch price is $479, some $30 more than its predecessor. If AMD sticks to its pricing, the Ryzen 9 9900X3D would likely be $629, while the Ryzen 9 9950X3D will be $729. However, AMD says it will reveal actual pricing closer to launch, so we’ll have to be more patient with that.

Although the Ryzen 7 9800X3D has been on the market for several months, it’s still quite challenging to find, even if you know where to buy it. Hopefully, the launch of the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D will relieve some pressure, allowing gamers and enthusiasts to purchase these chips much more quickly. But in the meantime, all we can do is wait and be aware of fake 9800X3D listings and fake 9800X3D processors to avoid getting scammed.