Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D listed at $699 and $599, same prices as last-gen

Preliminary listings at Newegg hint that AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D will reportedly cost $599 and $699, similar to their Ryzen 7000 equivalents, per momomo_us at X. The product pages are live, but the pricing details have not been listed, at least publicly. The source of this information is likely a data scraper, and similar prices shown at PCPartPicker support this.

AMD revealed the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D at CES last month, claiming 20% higher gaming performance versus Intel's Arrow Lake processors. As with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, these CPUs are packaged with AMD's second-generation 3D V-Cache technology with the SRAM chiplet sitting beneath the CCD for improved thermals and higher clock speeds. As only one of the two CCDs (Core Complex Dies) features the 3D cache, the total cache count remains unchanged compared to the last generation.

The image shared by momomo_us lists several Ryzen 9000 series processors, including the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D, priced at $599.99 and $699.99, respectively. As expected, both SKUs are currently out of stock, but they're rumored to hit shelves alongside the Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs next month. Conveniently for us, PCPartPicker also tracked the pricing of these CPUs at Newegg; however, it failed to capture any details about the Ryzen 9 9900X3D.

Based on AMD's latest Zen 5 architecture, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D offers 16 cores and 32 threads, with 144MB of total cache (128MB L3 + 16MB L2) and a 170W TDP. On the other hand, the 12-core Ryzen 9 9900X3D comes with 140MB of total cache (128MB L3 + 12MB L2) and a TDP of 120W. Both CPUs are rated at boost clocks of 5.7 GHz and 5.5 GHz, respectively. However, these numbers likely refer to the CCD without the 3D cache. You can expect some frequency delta between both CCDs, as was seen with the Ryzen 9 7950X3D.

Unlike the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which launched at a $30 premium ($479 MSRP) but is now impossible to find at MSRP, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D seemingly hold the same launch price as their predecessors. Assuming that AMD has sufficient inventory and the prices of these CPUs don't spike up, will the Ryzen 7 9800X3D eat into Ryzen 9 9900X3D sales? That should depend on whether these processors can keep up with their non-X3D counterparts in productivity since they offer comparable gaming performance versus the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which they do, according to an AMD representative.