The Intel Core i9-13900KF CPU is now only $387 at Amazon

If you've been in the market for a beefy new CPU, you should take a look at this offer from Amazon on the Intel Core i9-13900KF . This processor is equipped for much more than office work or browsing and is available today for its lowest price yet. It usually goes for around $430, but today you can buy it for just $387.

It's important to note that this is a powerful unlocked Raptor Lake processor which was caught up with a bit of controversy this year. These processors were reportedly subject to voltage regulation issues that were causing CPUs to become unstable, crash, or even become unusable. However, this serious issue has been officially fixed as long as you can install a BIOS update for your respective motherboard.

Intel Core i9-13900KF CPU: now $387 at Amazon (was $430)

This CPU comes with a whopping 24 cores and a total of 32 threads. The base frequency of its efficiency cores is 2.0 GHz but the performance cores can get as high as 5.8 GHz. It supports both PCIe 5.0 and can use DDR5-5600 RAM.

The Intel Core i9-13900KF is a 'Raptor Lake' Socket 1700 processor with 24 cores and 32 threads. Out of those cores, 16 are dedicated efficiency cores, while 8 are performance cores with Hyperthreading support. The base speed of the efficiency cores is just 2.0 GHz but the performance cores can clock as high as 5.8 GHz.

This processor can support up to 192GB of DDR5-5600 via two memory channels. It can offer both PCIe 5.0 and 4.0 interfaces and has up to 20 PCIe lanes to take advantage of. This version is marked with the KF suffix which indicates it's unlocked for overclocking but has no integrated graphics, so you will need a separate GPU to get off the ground.

The 13900KF could be a great upgrade for those already on the LGA 1700 platform, using a prior-generation CPU from the Alder Lake series, or a lower-end Raptor Lake chip. However, if you are moving up from something like a Core i5-12400, for example, you should remember that an overclocking-friendly motherboard will be required to get the most from tuning the 13900KF.

