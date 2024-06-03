Watch Intel's Computex 2024 keynote live stream here at 11 pm ET, 8 pm PT or 3 am UTC

This year's Computex 2024 trade show has already seen epic keynotes from Nvidia, AMD and Qualcomm. Now, it's Intel's turn to outline its plans to be a hardware leader during the AI revolution.

At 11 am Taipei time, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will take to the stage to share his vision for the future and, hopefully, take the wraps off some new chips. We've embedded a live stream below. While the event starts at 11 am Tuesday here in Taiwan, that's 11 pm ET Monday night, 8 pm PT Monday night or 4 am BST Tuesday morning.

So, what can we expect from Gelsinger's keynote speech? The Computex site's official description reads: "Detail how AI unlocks new possibilities in the data center and cloud, PC, and across the world's network and edge applications. Gelsinger will also showcase Intel's next-generation data center and client computing products bringing AI Everywhere by making the technology accessible through open ecosystems support."

Those "client computing products" will almost certainly be the company's next-gen Lunar Lake CPUs, destined for a new generation of Copilot+, AI-capable laptops. We've known for a while that Lunar Lake CPUs would launch in Q3 of this year, which is only a few weeks away.

The company also has to show its hand with laptop chips after Qualcomm got its Snapdragon X chips into the first set of Copilot+ certified laptops to hit the market. Because Qualcomm is the first to market, Snapdragon-powered laptops will have a window of exclusivity, where they will get new Windows 11 AI features such as Recall while systems based on their x86 competitors sit on the sidelines. And, just yesterday, AMD announced its own powerful Strix Point processors for laptops, so the pressure is on Intel to wow us with its own offering.

Could Gelsinger also discuss the next generation of desktop processors, codenamed Arrow Lake? We don't know, but we hope so. Certainly, we're in for some surprises.