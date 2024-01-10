Micron displays next-gen LPCAMM2 modules for laptops at CES 2024

Micron is demonstrating its next-generation LPCAMM2 memory modules based on LPDDR5X memory at CES 2024, where our own Paul Alcorn grabbed pictures. As expected, a new low-power compression attached memory module (LPCAMM2) is significantly smaller than traditional SODIMMs used for laptops, yet provides higher performance at lower power.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Micron's LPCAMM2 are industry-standard memory modules that will be available in 16 GB, 32 GB, and 64 GB capacities as well as with speed bins of up to a 9600 MT/s data transfer rate. These modules are designed to replace conventional SODIMMs as well as soldered-down LPDDR5X memory subsystem while offering the best of both worlds: flexibility, repairability, and upgradeability of modular memory solutions as well as high performance and low power consumption of mobile DRAM.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Indeed, a Micron LPCAMM2 module is smaller than a traditional SODIMM despite the fact that it has a 128-bit memory interface and up to 64 GB of LPDDR5X memory onboard. Needless to say, the module is massively smaller than two SODIMM memory sticks that offer a 128-bit memory interface both in terms of height and in terms of physical footprint.

Yet, compression attached memory modules are obviously something new on the PC market and it is going to take some time before PC OEMs and end users get used to them. Meanwhile, the very fact that Micron demonstrates some of its LPCAMM2 memory modules with a Crucial sticker indicates that the company likely expects to sell such DRAM sticks both to PC makers and to the end users seeking upgrades.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Pricing of such modules is another thing though. LPDDR5X is more expensive than commodity DDR5 memory and LPCAMM2 is a more complex device than a conventional SODIMM. Therefore, LPCAMM2 modules will be costlier than typical SODIMMs, which will make LPCAMM2 upgrades more expensive than SODIMM upgrades. Nonetheless, it will certainly be cheaper to upgrade a PC with an LPCAMM2 inside than replacing the whole PC with soldered-down LPDDR5X memory.