Backup your data for only 1 cent per GB with Seagate's 14TB external HDD

If you want a lot of storage, for a reasonable amount of money, and it doesn't have to be lightning-fast, then there's still a place for older HDD backup drives in your inventory. With a USB 3.0 connection, you have access to the 5Gbps bus bandwidth of the USB 3.0 standard, not the speediest of backup options, but it is one of the most cost-effective.

Take advantage of the following deal at Newegg and save $30 off of the cost of the Seagate Expansion 14TB External HDD - at only $179. The price of this 14TB drive works out as only 1 cent per GB, which is a pretty good price for backing up some of your important files and data.



Setup of this external drive is pretty straightforward with everything you need included. Simply plug in the included power supply and USB cable, and you can connect to your computer device whether it's a Windows PC or Mac. The drive will be automatically recognized by the operating system, so there is no software to install and nothing to configure.

Included with the purchase of this drive is a Rescue Data Recovery Service from Seagate.

The drive comes with its own limited warranty from Seagate, ensuring you get a speedy replacement in the event of hardware failure, but also you have access to a Rescue Data Recovery Service to help recover any of your lost data should something happen to the drive.