Seagate's 24TB Expansion Desktop HDD is now just $279 at Best Buy

Today's deal is for those data backup enthusiasts who need high-capacity storage options to store their precious data. Not suitable for high-speed gaming, the traditional hard disk drives in these external storage solutions use long-lasting, reliable mechanical drives. So if you want something to accompany a NAS setup, a stand-alone solution, or even to shuck, this Seagate external HDD deal may be of interest to you.

Available from Best Buy, you can save $50 on the list price of the Seagate Expansion Desktop 24TB HDD, now only $279. The large 24TB capacity means more room for your files, and with the USB 3.0 bandwidth, the transfer speeds won't be horrendous.

The Seagate Expansion external HHD comes in a rugged black plastic chassis measuring about 7x2x5 inches with small feet on the bottom and a power and USB cable connection on the rear. This unit does need external power to run, and the AC power adapter is included in the packaging.

Seagate Expansion Desktop 24TB HDD
Seagate Expansion Desktop 24TB HDD: was $329 now $279 at Best Buy

This discount is for the 24TB edition, but it comes in other capacities. It requires both a USB cable to connect and a power cable to operate. The purchase includes a limited manufacturer's warranty from Seagate.

Included in the box with the Seagate Expansion Desktop 24TB HDD is an 18-inch USB 3.0 cable and a power cable. With a purchase of this Seagate external HDD, you also have the option of using Seagate's Rescue Data Recovery Services software for data backups.

Don't forget to look at our Best Buy coupon codes for February 2025 and see if you can save on today's deal or other products at Best Buy.

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Grobe
    Wonder if the hdd itself have an actual sata interface or usb only - i.e. grab it out of the enclosure and put it into a regular computer case ?
    Reply
  • USAFRet
    Grobe said:
    Wonder if the hdd itself have an actual sata interface or usb only - i.e. grab it out of the enclosure and put it into a regular computer case ?
    A couple of years ago, I shucked a similar (but smaller) Seagate from its enclosure.
    In my QNAP right now.
    Reply
  • spongiemaster
    Grobe said:
    Wonder if the hdd itself have an actual sata interface or usb only - i.e. grab it out of the enclosure and put it into a regular computer case ?
    These are always shuckable. Standard SATA drive with a little usb PCB plugged into it. Just keep in mind, the warranty on external drives is only one year, or zero years if you shuck it. That's why they are cheaper.
    Reply
  • Amdlova
    The wd version has sata interface but need to mod the power cable with some tape... have some videos on youtube showing the model.
    Reply