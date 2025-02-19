Seagate's 24TB Expansion Desktop HDD is now just $279 at Best Buy

Today's deal is for those data backup enthusiasts who need high-capacity storage options to store their precious data. Not suitable for high-speed gaming, the traditional hard disk drives in these external storage solutions use long-lasting, reliable mechanical drives. So if you want something to accompany a NAS setup, a stand-alone solution, or even to shuck, this Seagate external HDD deal may be of interest to you.

Available from Best Buy, you can save $50 on the list price of the Seagate Expansion Desktop 24TB HDD, now only $279. The large 24TB capacity means more room for your files, and with the USB 3.0 bandwidth, the transfer speeds won't be horrendous.

The Seagate Expansion external HHD comes in a rugged black plastic chassis measuring about 7x2x5 inches with small feet on the bottom and a power and USB cable connection on the rear. This unit does need external power to run, and the AC power adapter is included in the packaging.

Included in the box with the Seagate Expansion Desktop 24TB HDD is an 18-inch USB 3.0 cable and a power cable. With a purchase of this Seagate external HDD, you also have the option of using Seagate's Rescue Data Recovery Services software for data backups.

