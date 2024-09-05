The SavePoint M.2 2230 SSD enclosure attaches to your handheld device and features power loss protection

Human Things is back with a Kickstarter campaign for multiple handheld gaming companions . The company behind popular products like Genki Audio, Covert Dock Mini, and Covert Dock 2 for the Nintendo Switch has several new items planned, including a 100W TurboCharger, PocketPro old-style wireless gamepad, Saya Carry sling for portable gaming systems, and what we feel is the headlining item: the SavePoint M.2 2230 SSD enclosure. Only a few days remain, but if you're after a portable storage enclosure or one of the other offerings, it's a good time to reserve your spot.



It's worth noting that backing any crowdfunded project comes with some inherent risk, but Human Things has done this several times now — this is its sixth Kickstarter campaign. Also, with over $800,000 pledged, it looks like a reasonable bet that this campaign will be successful as well. Still, don't invest more than you can afford to lose.

One product of particular interest is the SavePoint, a diminutive SSD enclosure designed for M.2 2230 SSDs . This form factor has become much more popular since the release of the Steam Deck , Steam Deck OLED , and the original Asus ROG Ally , among others. In many cases, the original SSDs in these portable gaming systems have to be upgraded and replaced, and it’s easier to move your files across with an external SSD enclosure. The old drive, or a secondary M.2 2230 SSD, can also tag along in the enclosure for extra space if you’re a pack rat. It’s also convenient to have two drives if you want to run more than one OS.



While SSD enclosures, and even M.2 2230 SSD enclosures, are nothing new, the SavePoint has quite a few tricks up its sleeve. The first is that it passthrough charging. This means you can power the external drive and the host system at the same time, and the latter can be used even while the SavePoint recharges its internal battery. Quite a few handheld docks and hubs have struggled with this usability feature, due to charging standards and different power modes, although firmware has in many cases caught up.



The SavePoint is also optimized for handheld use in a variety of ways. Many DIYers have modified their handhelds to fit external SSDs of all sizes, but the SavePoint is as svelte as possible while being able to fit and cool a range of M.2 2230 SSDs, thanks to its integrated heatsink. The SavePoint is also MagSafe compatible for quick and secure attachment. This makes it feel like a natural companion, as it requires no cutting up or disfiguring your Deck or Ally.



The last feature helps complete this unique package. The SavePoint includes a capacitor for power loss protection, which makes it a safer platform for your data. In the event of a power loss, the SavePoint can provide enough power for the drive to finish up any remaining write operations. This is not the only M.2 2230 SSD enclosure to include this feature — Dockcase also has this available — but along with the other features it makes for a complete solution. There's also the Sharge Disk, but SavePoint emphasizes that its MSRP is lower than both of these alternatives.

As far as technical specs go, the SavePoint transfers at up to 10Gbps over USB 3.2 Gen2x1, with a designed power requirement of 15W. That's plenty of speed and power for sustained transfers, easily surpassing some of the internal storage solutions that the Steam Deck has shipped with (like the 64GB eMMC module).



The case takes an M.2 2230 SSD and cools it via an aluminum case, with the capacitor located next to the SSD slot. It’s unclear what bridge chip the SavePoint is using, but the Realtek RTL9210PD is popular and used with the Dockcase solution. The SavePoint comes with a USB cable, MagSafe Sticker, and hex key for installation.



For the remaining duration of the Kickstarter, which ends on September 9, the SavePoint is available for $39, $11 off from the planned MSRP. The estimated delivery date is for November of this year. The SavePoint comes in an array of colors, so back the one (or more) that suits your taste. Optional add-ons are available during the checkout process. Shipping is global with cost depending on your location.