China domestic gaming GPUs receive up to 40% performance uplift — new Moore Threads driver update improves S80 and S70 gaming performance

Following the Moore Threads DX12 enablement driver, the Chinese-based GPU manufacturer has released another driver in quick succession, this one featuring optimizations for new and existing titles and bug fixes. The driver, PES Control Center 270.80.2, features up to a 40% gaming performance improvement for its S80 and S70 graphics cards.

Moore Threads has introduced optimization improvements for five titles: Getting Darker, Predator, War Will, Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contact 2, and Man of War 2. Getting Darker sees the largest improvement, featuring a 40% performance improvement with driver 270.80.2. Likewise, Predator receives a 30% performance improvement. Moore Threads neglected to share any performance-related details for the last three titles, only stating War Will, Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contract 2, and Man of War 2 have received “game experience” optimizations.

The Chinese GPU manufacturer resolved two issues in this driver: Monster Hunter: World no longer suffers from problematic graphics anomalies after modifying image quality settings in the game menu. Video recordings will no longer flicker during the recording process, and the PES control center will no longer respond while recording. Driver 270.80.02 also introduces “full functionality” for “Mobi Ma Liang.”

Patch notes translated via Microsoft Edge (Image credit: Moore Threads)

It's great to see Moore Threads constantly improving its GPU drivers. Earlier this month, it finally introduced its first DX12-supported driver, enabling its gaming-focused MTT S-series GPUs to run DX12 titles. However, despite this, Moore Threads still suffers from significant performance issues, even on its latest DX12 driver, that make its flagship GPU run worse than a Turing-based GTX 1650.

As a result, Moore Threads will need to continue pushing driver updates such as the one covered today if it hopes to compete with more experienced manufacturers such as AMD and Nvidia in the future. Moore Threads is in a very similar state to Intel several years ago when it first began building GPU driver updates.

It took Intel several years of constant driver iterations to finetune its Arc Alchemist GPUs. The main difference with Moore Threads is that it is in an even worse state than Intel, with GPUs that can barely compete with entry-level cards from several years ago. Thus, it will need to rely more heavily on driver iterations to overcome this issue, assuming the hardware is not the bottleneck.