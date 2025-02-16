AMD exec sarcastically teases RX 90700.05XTXT Max GPU with 320GB of VRAM and '1.2 Gigawatts' power supply requirement

Frank Azor, AMD Chief Architect for Gaming Solutions, took the stage at X to address rumors of a potential 32GB RX 9070 XTX in the making. The executive sarcastically revealed the impossibly powerful "RX 90700.05XTXT Max 320GB" as an alternative, which quote-unquote matches the RTX 5090, though only in raster.

Actually it's a 320GB card we are calling the 90700.05XTXT MaxFebruary 16, 2025

Jokes aside—and make no mistake, Azor is joking about the XTXT Max—a 32GB RDNA 4 variant could still be in the cards (no pun intended), as he didn't explicitly deny the existence of such a card. However, logically, a 32GB card would probably not fall under the consumer branding but would more likely be a Pro or Instinct card for the workstation or data center market.

It's unusual for executives to publicly address leaks by confirming or denying their validity. A few days back, Frank shot down rumors of a potential RX 9070 XT 32GB model, and almost every leak we've seen thus far points to a 16GB configuration for both RX 9070 series GPUs.



Realistically speaking, a 32GB model would be more tailored towards AMD's Radeon Pro workstation GPUs, with the current-gen Radeon Pro W7900 packing a massive 48GB frame buffer. Let's not be detached from reality; a 32GB model seems improbable based on what was said. Still, with a rumored 256-bit interface, AMD could slap on 32GB of memory in clamshell mode, but that would lead to higher costs and hinge on market demand.

Even when confronted with the possibility of being a great choice for running LLMs locally, Frank pointed towards Strix Halo, which offers up to 128GB of unified memory (96GB for the GPU). Inference tasks typically require high VRAM capacities, and this is where Strix Halo shines; it claimed to outperform the RTX 4090 by 2.2x at 1/6th the TDP. However, that chip will be compute-limited in most workloads. Again, this might not be a cost-effective solution for everyone since the Asus' ROG Flow Z13 laptop, configured with 128GB of memory, is priced at an eye-watering $2,699.

As it stands, AMD is holding a launch event for RDNA 4 on February 28, where it is expected to detail the pricing and performance of the real RDNA 4 GPUs that it will launch. The RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 will hit shelves early next month, rivaling Nvidia's allegedly postponed RTX 5070 and soon-to-launch RTX 5070 Ti. Please don't hold your breath on the pricing since early listings are as high as $749, though we suggest waiting for the official reveal in around ten days for more details.